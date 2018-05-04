TODAY |

'I'm not going to stand there' - Andrew Fifita defends Nelson Asofa-Solomona's Bali brawl

AAP
More From
League

NRL star Andrew Fifita has leapt to the defence of an embattled Nelson Asofa-Solomona, saying if it was his brother in a fight he would be going "all out".

Asofa-Solomona is waiting on the outcome of the NRL integrity unit's investigation into his role in an alleged street brawl in Bali on Sunday.

It has since been reported that the Melbourne prop was retaliating to Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu allegedly being king hit prior to the incident.

"I've been in those situations too. But for me, loyalty is a big thing. And I would never leave my mate alone," Fifita said.

The NRL are hoping to finalise the investigation by the end of the week, just in time for the start of the inaugural World Cup nines tournament in Sydney.

It is likely the integrity unit will interview Vunivalu, as well as other Storm players also present on the night in question, over the next few days.

A photo of Vunivalu published by News Corp on Tuesday showed numerous cuts to his face.

Vunivalu has been named to play for Fiji at the nines, while Asofa-Solomona was included in a 22-man New Zealand squad for three upcoming Tests.

The Kiwis face Australia in Wollongong next Friday, before taking on Great Britain twice during the Lions tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The Bali saga prompted Fifita to stand up for Asofa-Solomona's actions while in camp with a Tongan invitational team preparing for the nines event.

"If it was my brother getting king-hit, or threatened to get glassed, mate I'm not going to stand there and just look at him," the Cronulla front-rower said.

"Come on, it's common sense.

"If it was one of my Sharks teammates ... and one of them got king hit, what am I meant to do? Stand there and go, 'No stop it. Please, stop it', while he's going to get bashed on the ground?

"I don't know the full extent of the story, but if that's one of my brothers on the ground, I'm going all out."

North Queensland star Jason Taumalolo also weighed in on the matter, saying it was inevitable for someone to react once provoked.

"I don't know what happened, (but) all I can say is you have to defend yourself somehow," Taumalolo said.

"If you're going to have a go at someone, you're going to get some sort of reaction."

Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
2
Andrew Fifita hits out at Tonga NRL over 'stupid' power struggle
3
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
4
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Nelson Asofa-Solomona insists 'my side of the story will be told soon' amid Bali assault allegations

TNRL boss stands against star studded invitational side, not associating team to Tonga

Taumalolo, Fifita included as Mate Ma'a Tonga name full-strength Test side

Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall's little brother named in Kiwis squad for World Cup Nines