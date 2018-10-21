'I'm looking forward to getting my career back on track' – Tui Lolohea opens up about impending move to UK Super League

Mate Ma'a Tonga five-eighth Tui Lolohea has opened up about his impending move the UK Super League club Leeds Rhinos, ending his NRL career with Wests Tigers.

Having left the Warriors last year, Lolohea has bought his stint with the Tigers to an end prematurely, inking a three-year deal with the Rhinos, where he'll start in 2019.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after Tonga's 34-16 loss to Australia at Mt Smart Stadium last night, Lolohea spoke about his decision to swap Sydney for the north of England.

"I still had a year left on my contract, but I'm willing to go to England to get my career back on track," Lolohea began.

"I've had a rollercoaster of a career, but I'm looking forward to getting my career back on track, finding some form, and playing the best footy of my career.

"I'm really excited for this journey."

Lolohea won't be alone in moving to Leeds though, joined by Tonga teammate and another former Warriors star, Konrad Hurrell.

"When he came to me saying 'I'm coming', I said 'you're all lies.'