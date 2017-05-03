 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


'I'm a little bit confused' - Kiwis coach responds to criticism from Kangaroos

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand coach David Kidwell has hit back at Australian criticism the Kiwis hadn't helped promote tomorrow's Test match in Canberra, saying they were focused on playing the game.

The veteran agreed having the same spine at the Warriors for the Kiwis will definitely boost their side's chances in the ANZAC Test.
Source: 1 NEWS

In his weekly column for News Corp Australia, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga hit out at the Kiwis' decision to begin preparations in Sydney before shifting base on Wednesday.

During an awkward press conference where he sat next to Meninga, Kidwell claimed the Kiwis had done their bit to build up what is unlikely to be a sellout at GIO Stadium.

"Sydney just was a place that we could centralise everyone to come into camp," Kidwell said.

"The Warriors boys played on the Sunday afternoon so we couldnt' get them in until Monday morning. That was the place, Sydney, to fly directly in there and get our campaign started."

The Kiwis spent the first two days of the week in the harbour city before joining the Kangaroos at a function at the War Memorial on Wednesday.

The Storm second rower said he may not have family in the stands for the ANZAC Test because they have their hands full at home at the moment.
Source: 1 NEWS

While all Kangaroos players were made available for media, the Kiwis opted to shelter big-name stars Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Jason Taumalalo and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

An interview involving winger Jordan Rapana, the only Raiders player involved in either team, was restricted to four questions.

Meninga, who claimed in his column that the Kangaroos had been left to handle all the promotion in Canberra, said he had been baffled by the Kiwis' lack of support.

"I'm a bit confused. It's nothing against David, and it's not the players' fault," he said.

"But when I took over the Kangaroos, I've been set a task of trying to lift the profile of rugby league internationally. I'd just like a little bit of help as well.

"It's part of our obligation. It's not only playing the game, but we need to be doing things off field around the promotion of the game as well.

"That's who we are, we're ambassadors for the game. We need to make sure we look after the game and one of those things is to help promote in every possible way we can.

"It's the way it is at the moment, but we'll keep on forging ahead, keep on trying to do the right thing by our international game and one day we'll fill stadiums."

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:31
2
Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

00:32
3
Rollerson scored just once in his eight Test career, against South Africa in Christchurch in 1981.

Video: Ex-All Black Doug Rollerson has passed away aged 63 - watch his only Test try

01:24
4
The former All Blacks coach's 100-year old mother is a participant of the classes aimed towards keeping retirees active.

Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

01:52
5
The 22-year old has set her sights on Tokyo 2020 ahead of this weekend's Raglan Pro in Manu Bay.

'A risk I'm willing to take' - Kiwi surfer Ella Williams chases Olympic dream


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ