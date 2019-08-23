'I'm here on my battling lone' - Stephen Kearney faces two more weeks away from family due to coronavirus pandemic

He might have returned to New Zealand, but Warriors coach Stephen Kearney faces another two weeks away from his family due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Coach Stephen Kearney. Source: Photosport

The Warriors squad rushed home on Tuesday after spending the past two weeks in Australia in a desperate bid to remain in the competition before its suspension.



However Kearney will have to self-isolate for a fortnight before bring able to re-unite with his wife and children, who are based in Brisbane.



"I come back with the group, with the team yesterday just to tidy up a few things back here," Kearney told Fox League Mornings.



"I'll try to get back to Brisbane in the next week or so."



Since Kearney took on the Warriors job in 2017, his wife, Piri, and daughters Samantha and Isabella, opted to remain in the Queensland capital.



Piri famously overcame a battle with breast cancer later that same year.



"There's no doubt it's been a challenge through this whole journey working over here with the Warriors," Kearney said.



"This (pandemic) has just added another level to it.



"I think in times like these, as we would all know, you want to be closer to the ones that love you most and not to be able to do that, I'm here on my battling lone and not doing a great deal."



Warriors players will be doing likewise over the next month, with the country set to go into lockdown on Wednesday night.



Their Mt Smart Stadium base will be shutdown at 5pm, local time, limiting players to training on their own to stay as they hope for a competition resumption.



Even going on public runs could be an issue.



"We've told our playing group that obviously if they're out and about, people knowing them, they're right off the plane in the last couple of days, and there are shots taken of them, it's not a good look for our footy club," Kearney said.

