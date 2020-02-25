'I'm gonna be a GIRL dad!' - Shaun and Kayla Johnson announce that they're expecting their first child

Kiwis star Shaun Johnson and former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson are expecting their first child, a daughter, in August.

Shaun Johnson posted this photo to Instagram. Source: Instagram/Shaun Johnson

The couple, who are now based in Sydney, announced the news on their Instagram accounts, with Kayla also explaining that she won’t be playing for the NSW Swifts in 2020 because of the pregnancy.

“Thankyou to the all the @nswswifts girls, coaches management and staff for being so incredibly supportive and I can’t wait to come watch you guys kill it this year!” she wrote.

“Lil goosey past the keeper and here I am letting you know I’m gonna be a GIRL dad!” Johnson wrote on his Instagram page, announcing the news.

The couple moved to Sydney when Johnson left the Warriors to sign with the Cronulla Sharks for the 2019 NRL season.

Kayla played for the NSW Swifts in Super Netball.