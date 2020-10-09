TODAY |

'I'm devastated' - Kalyn Ponga ruled out of Origin due to required shoulder surgery

Source:  AAP

Fullback Kalyn Ponga is out of Queensland's injury-hit State of Origin side with surgery required on his shoulder.

A dejected Kalyn Ponga after QLD lose the 2018 State of Origin, Game 2. Source: Photosport

The Newcastle Knights issued a statement this afternoon confirming the 22-year-old will go under the knife next week after suffering a labral tear.

While he will miss next month's three-game series against NSW, the surgery means he will be available for round one in 2021.

"I'm devastated to miss out on Origin," Ponga said.

"I love pulling on the Maroons jersey. It is a privilege to play in the NRL and a privilege to be selected to represent Queensland.

"As an athlete and competitor, I pride myself on performing no matter how my body feels but I also accept that both the Maroons and Knights medical staff have my best interest at heart in making this decision."

The Ponga family also contributed to the statement, denying their son's decision stemmed from his frustration with living within the NRL bubble.

The Maroons' final 27-player squad will be confirmed after the October 25 NRL grand final, the same day Queensland will enter camp for this year's Origin campaign.

