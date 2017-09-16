'I'll play wherever' - Kiwis star Kodi Nikorima eyes Broncos spot for NRL finals charge

Brisbane's Kodi Nikorima insists he is happy to play anywhere as the likely return of captain and fullback Darius Boyd to face Melbourne in the preliminary final will soothe the team's soul.



Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session Source: Getty

The Broncos' latest 'Mr Fix It' showed his wares at the back in the 13-6 defeat of Penrith, popping up for several crucial interventions to ensure the host's NRL season remained alive.



And while he proved himself at fullback before the Suncorp Stadium faithful - a leaping effort to defuse a bomb late in the game was crucial - Nikorima indicated he would be happy to shift positions again to accommodate Boyd.



"I have been trying to tell everyone I've got hops, hopefully they believe me after this," Nikorima said.



"I'll play wherever Wayne asks me to play," Nikorima said.



"But my motivation tonight was to do enough for Darbs (Boyd), to get him another shot at it.



"Hopefully he is right, and it should only be positive signs for us."



Boyd is likely to return from a hamstring injury to play Storm at AAMI Park next Friday, after narrowly missing an early return this week.



In all likelihood that would push Nikorima back into his favoured No.7 jersey, Benji Marshall to the bench, and the unlucky David Mead out of the side.



Although with winger Corey Oates in doubt with concussion after a brutal first- half collision that saw him exit the field on a medi-cab, that could lead to a reprieve for Mead.



Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett described Nikorima's effort at fullback as "wonderful"'.



But halfback is where the playmaker sees himself long term, after opting to commit to Broncos despite the initial interest of NRL heavyweights Melbourne.



"It's good knowing them and other clubs were interested, but I love this club here," he said.



"When Ben Hunt got injured, knowing he was leaving (to St George-Illawarra), I said to myself 'If I really want this it's now or never'."



Another strong showing in the halves in Friday's preliminary final would be another step towards his goal.



"I thought I've done that at times (proved himself), but I've got to keep improving," he said.

