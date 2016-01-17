'If you're not up to it, then don't play Origin' - NSW player slams complaints over quick NRL turnaround

NSW utility Jack Bird has no issue with players being asked to back up and play NRL matches just days after State of Origin.



Cronulla's Jack Bird scores a try against Brisbane during play on Day 1 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament. Source: Photosport

Nine players skipped NRL matches last weekend following Origin II, while Blues coach Laurie Daley argued it was cruel to make players back up for the NRL clubs on a short turnaround.



The NRL will next year implement one stand-alone weekend for Origin II, while players will again be expected to play for their clubs in the weekends immediately following both Origins I and III, which will be played on Wednesdays.



But Bird, who turned out for Cronulla in their 35-18 loss to Manly on Sunday, said players had no right to complain about the matter.



"That's what we do for a living," Bird said.



"If you're not up to it, then don't play Origin. You either play or you don't.



"That's the game these days. If you're going to play Origin then you're going to play two games in a week."



Bird's comments could be considered easier to make than most, given he played just 19 minutes in Origin II - the equal least of any player.



But he was supported by fellow Shark Wade Graham, who was one of five Cronulla players to turn around just four days after the Origin clash to face Manly.



"For me it's really important to back up," Graham said.



"You owe the club everything.

"Sometimes it's hard ... If you're not physically right and your head of performance or your doctors feel that it's not in your best interest, the advice would be not to."



The Sharks were one of the few clubs to have all their Origin players turn out in round 16.



The causally ward of nine players missing the week after Origin was just two shy of the highest tally in the NRL era - when 11 representative players sat out games following Origin III in 1998.



But Graham said the Sharks' high volume of representatives had nothing to do with their heaviest loss of the season, which spiralled them out of the top four.



"I don't think we have any excuses on that side of things," he said.

