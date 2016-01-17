 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'If you're not up to it, then don't play Origin' - NSW player slams complaints over quick NRL turnaround

share

Source:

AAP

NSW utility Jack Bird has no issue with players being asked to back up and play NRL matches just days after State of Origin.

Cronulla's Jack Bird scores a try against Brisbane during play on Day 1 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 31 January 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

Cronulla's Jack Bird scores a try against Brisbane during play on Day 1 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament.

Source: Photosport

Nine players skipped NRL matches last weekend following Origin II, while Blues coach Laurie Daley argued it was cruel to make players back up for the NRL clubs on a short turnaround.

The NRL will next year implement one stand-alone weekend for Origin II, while players will again be expected to play for their clubs in the weekends immediately following both Origins I and III, which will be played on Wednesdays.

But Bird, who turned out for Cronulla in their 35-18 loss to Manly on Sunday, said players had no right to complain about the matter.

"That's what we do for a living," Bird said.

"If you're not up to it, then don't play Origin. You either play or you don't.

"That's the game these days. If you're going to play Origin then you're going to play two games in a week."

Bird's comments could be considered easier to make than most, given he played just 19 minutes in Origin II - the equal least of any player.

But he was supported by fellow Shark Wade Graham, who was one of five Cronulla players to turn around just four days after the Origin clash to face Manly.

"For me it's really important to back up," Graham said.

"You owe the club everything.

"Sometimes it's hard ... If you're not physically right and your head of performance or your doctors feel that it's not in your best interest, the advice would be not to."

The Sharks were one of the few clubs to have all their Origin players turn out in round 16.

The causally ward of nine players missing the week after Origin was just two shy of the highest tally in the NRL era - when 11 representative players sat out games following Origin III in 1998.

But Graham said the Sharks' high volume of representatives had nothing to do with their heaviest loss of the season, which spiralled them out of the top four.

"I don't think we have any excuses on that side of things," he said.

"Before you start kicking around and splitting hairs you've got to nail the basic stuff first. It's as simple as that."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:12
2
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

00:56
3
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

Watch: 'I think it's a good thing for the Cup' – Peter Burling hints at desired boat design type for America's Cup defence

00:51
4
Murray Jones admitted some of his team-mates were a bit worse for wear after a winning the America’s Cup yesterday in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

00:58
5
As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.

Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ