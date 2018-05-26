Identical twins, identical tries! Rabbitohs' Burgess brothers humiliate Warriors defence

South Sydney have steamrolled the creaking Warriors 30-10 in Auckland to amplify claims they are the form team in the NRL.



In a game controlled by the power of the Burgess brothers and skill from a host of in-form teammates, the Rabbitohs have made it six wins from their past seven matches.



They climb inside the top three for the first time this season, displacing a Warriors team who have suffered three thrashings in their past five games.



Tonight's win was built on a purple patch midway through the first half when the visitors scored four of their five tries in the space of 17 minutes.



The Warriors had their share of chances but were largely devoid of creativity without injured specialist halfbacks Shaun Johnson and Mason Lino.



They enjoyed their best period in the opening 10 minutes, crossing through prop Agnatius Paasi on the back of four penalties.



Tom Burgess paid for his team's infringing with a stint in the sin bin and he was later placed on report for an attempted trip.



However, it was while they were down to 12 that Souths took command, crossing through George Burgess and Robert Jennings in quick succession.



The excellent Greg Inglis bagged the third try and Tom Burgess burst through Simon Mannering's ineffective tackle to put the visitors up 22-6 at halftime.



The scoring dried up when rain arrived in the second half.



John Sutton crossed for Souths and Solomone Kata for the hosts while both teams had further players spend time in the sin bin in a game featuring 25 penalties.



Tohu Harris (Warriors) and Sam Burgess (Souths) cooled their heels for relatively innocuous offences.



The Warriors' best was captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who played despite his partner expecting the arrival of their first child.



The fullback ran for a game-high 191m and made a memorable try-saving tackle on Campbell Graham.



However, he hobbled off late with a lower leg complaint.

