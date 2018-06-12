 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I'd like to think I'm extremely thorough' - Kiwis coach delays naming team for Denver Test

share

Source:

AAP

Michael Maguire will take an extra day to name his New Zealand side to face England in Denver as the new Kiwis coach mulls his best centre combination.

Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwis team for the one-off Test on Sunday was to be unveiled after their second training runyesterday (NZT).

However, Maguire - who was appointed in May to replace David Kidwell - conceded he hadn't established what his premier centre combination is while there was also some uncertainty surrounding his pack rotation.

Jordan Kahu, Peta Hiku and Kiwis newcomer Esan Marsters are vying for two centre places.

He wants to view video footage of their training session before trimming his 19-man squad tonight.

"I'd like to think I'm extremely thorough so I need to make sure I'm making the right choices," he said.

"I've seen them grow in two sessions. But it's two sessions.

"Training was of high quality which gives me some good decisions to have to make."

Maguire confirmed Dallin Watene-Zelezniak would start at fullback, where he has shone for Penrith this year, with Ken Maumalo and Jamayne Isaako poised to make their New Zealand debuts on the wing.

Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima is the only logical halves combination.

Three former Samoan internationals - Herman Ese'ese, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Leeson Ah Mau - could make their Kiwi debuts in the pack, along with Newcastle hooker Slade Griffin.

Maguire had enjoyed getting back on the field in his first coaching post since ending six seasons with South Sydney.

He believes he will adopt a different approach at Test level.

"I've spent time looking at the game in a different light. I'd like to think I've changed in some ways," he said.

"We understand we've got a lot of work to do and the players themselves are owning that."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:25
3
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:38
4
Slater admitted he's not much of a goal-kicker but it didn't stop him from taking on the All Blacks legend.

Watch: Dan Carter challenges Billy Slater to goal-kicking trick shot challenge from corner flag

5
Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

'I'd like to think I'm extremely thorough' - Kiwis coach delays naming team for Denver Test

00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

The New Zealand Prime Minister became the first world leader to give birth in nearly 30 years today,


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

"I’m sure we're going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful," Jacinda Ardern said tonight.

00:57
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

Good news! It's officially the shortest day of the year

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

00:47
Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks

Watch: Confronting drone vision show muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks.

01:14
Curtis met Auckland students today, before he is recognised at the Kea World Class New Zealand Awards tonight.

Watch: 'It defines my purpose' - Hollywood star Cliff Curtis explains his passion for telling Māori stories

"On-screen in Hollywood, I used to be defined by the colour of my skin," Curtis said in Auckland today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 