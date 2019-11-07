'I'd like to see him take my job' - Michael Maguire nominates Stacey Jones as future Kiwis coach

Boasting two of the biggest names in coaching, the Kiwis and Great Britain have opened their doors to aspiring Canterbury coaches, ahead of both sides' second Test in Christchurch this weekend.

With NRL winners Michael Maguire currently coaching the Kiwis and Wayne Bennett in charge of Great Britain, the Canterbury league faithful lined up to hear from two of rugby league's masterminds.

However, after 18 months with the Kiwis, Maguire is pressing the importance for a homegrown coach, nominating current assistant and New Zealand legend Stacey Jones.

"I'd like to see him take my job," Maguire says.

"I think at some stage, not too soon because it's such an enjoyable position to be able to hold, but I think at some stage."

At the moment, though, Jones is content to support Maguire wherever necessary, starting with this weekend's second Test against Great Britain.

"My philosophy at the moment is make sure that I support the head coach the head coach as much as I can, be loyal to him," Jones told media.