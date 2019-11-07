TODAY |

'I'd like to see him take my job' - Michael Maguire nominates Stacey Jones as future Kiwis coach

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis

Boasting two of the biggest names in coaching, the Kiwis and Great Britain have opened their doors to aspiring Canterbury coaches, ahead of both sides' second Test in Christchurch this weekend.

With NRL winners Michael Maguire currently coaching the Kiwis and Wayne Bennett in charge of Great Britain, the Canterbury league faithful lined up to hear from two of rugby league's masterminds.

However, after 18 months with the Kiwis, Maguire is pressing the importance for a homegrown coach, nominating current assistant and New Zealand legend Stacey Jones.

"I'd like to see him take my job," Maguire says.

"I think at some stage, not too soon because it's such an enjoyable position to be able to hold, but I think at some stage."

At the moment, though, Jones is content to support Maguire wherever necessary, starting with this weekend's second Test against Great Britain.

"My philosophy at the moment is make sure that I support the head coach the head coach as much as I can, be loyal to him," Jones told media.

Having won the first Test at Eden Park last Saturday, the Kiwis can this weekend complete a series victory over Great Britain in Christchurch this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michael Maguire and Stacey Jones gave back to the Christchurch league faithful. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
2
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
3
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
4
Toronto Wolfpack not content with just Sonny Bill Williams as they eye Valentine Holmes, Manu Tuilagi
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
League
MORE

New Knights coach not ruling out trying to sign Latrell Mitchell

Toronto Wolfpack not content with just Sonny Bill Williams as they eye Valentine Holmes, Manu Tuilagi

Moving Kalyn Ponga to halves 'criminal', says new Knights coach
01:23

Shaun Johnson eager to impress in Kiwis return against Great Britain