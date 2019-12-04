Hull KR boss warns Catalans of potential legal action over Folau signing

The owner of Hull Kingston Rovers has reportedly warned Catalans Dragons of potential legal action over the signing of Israel Folau.
The BBC said it obtained an email in which Rovers chairman and owner Neil Hudgell put Catalans "on notice" if his team should suffer any financial loss as a result of signing Folau.
Folau, who said "hell awaits" gay people, is thought to have flown into France yesterday and was seen arriving at Stade Gilbert Brutus this morning.
He sued Rugby Australia for after it terminated his contract and reached a settlement in December after arguing it amounted to religious discrimination.
"I reserve my position to take proceedings v Catalans Dragons," the BBC quoted Hudgell as saying.
Hudgell suggested action could be taken if "quantifiable reputational damage is caused to the brand of Super League and its members" or a sponsor withdrew.