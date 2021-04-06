Huge brawl kicks off after NRL star taunts concussed opponent

Tensions flared in the second half of the NRL clash between the Dragons and the Knights over the weekend, when a massive brawl broke out on the field after Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa taunted concussed opponent Kurt Mann.

The incident began after a rampaging Ravalawa steamrolled Mann, while also avoiding damage from Newcastle's Saifiti twins, who flew into the tackle with shoulder charges.

The tackle left Mann, a former Dragons player, lying dazed and motionless on the ground.

While some Dragons showed concern for their former teammate, Ravalawa initially approached Jacob Saifiti with some words before turning back and standing over Mann and laughing, prompting outrage from Knights players.

A massive brawl ensued, halting play for several minutes.

The Dragons scored two late tries to pull away and win the fourth round fixture, propelling them into the top eight. Newcastle meanwhile, sit in tenth.