TODAY |

Huge brawl kicks off after NRL star taunts concussed opponent

Source:  1 NEWS

Tensions flared in the second half of the NRL clash between the Dragons and the Knights over the weekend, when a massive brawl broke out on the field after Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa taunted concussed opponent Kurt Mann.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dragons player Mikaele Ravalawa sparked a brawl after taunting concussed Knights wing Kurt Mann. Source: SKY

The incident began after a rampaging Ravalawa steamrolled Mann, while also avoiding damage from Newcastle's Saifiti twins, who flew into the tackle with shoulder charges.

The tackle left Mann, a former Dragons player, lying dazed and motionless on the ground.

While some Dragons showed concern for their former teammate, Ravalawa initially approached Jacob Saifiti with some words before turning back and standing over Mann and laughing, prompting outrage from Knights players.

A massive brawl ensued, halting play for several minutes.

The Dragons scored two late tries to pull away and win the fourth round fixture, propelling them into the top eight. Newcastle meanwhile, sit in tenth.

Jacob Saifiti copped a grade one charge for his shoulder charge. He will face a one-match with an early guilty plea.

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ Rugby and players association's 'relationship is broken' over Silver Lake standoff: Sir John Kirwan
2
Huge brawl kicks off after NRL star taunts concussed opponent
3
Easter weekend extra special for Canterbury family as son makes debut for Waratahs
4
French company chasing multi-million dollar All Blacks jersey deal
5
Concerns over future of Wallabies as young stars switch allegiance to Japan
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors' depth tested as they prepare for tough clash with Roosters

Warriors coach Nathan Brown left scratching his head at NRL's new 18th man rule

NRL introduces 18th-man policy after flood of injuries to start 2021 season

NRL admits Warriors' try in comeback win over Raiders came from forward pass