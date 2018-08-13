Huge blow for Panthers as James Maloney is ruled out of finals with injury

The NRL Sunday Footy Show has been forced to apologise for a segment mocking former NRL star Dave Taylor’s weight.

The former Queensland Origin star, who played for four NRL clubs, is playing for Central Queensland Capras in the Queensland Cup, with Footy Show panellists Erin Molan, Brad Fittler and Peter Sterling awarding him the 'gutsy player of the week' for his rotund appearance.

“What an athlete,” NSW coach Fittler could be heard saying sarcastically as footage of Taylor playing for the Capras was shown.

“Well Dave, look, it’s a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it’s very easy to turn the ‘i’ into an ‘a’, that’s all I’m saying — get that ‘a’ back to an ‘i’,” former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

“By the way, we’re not shaming Dave Taylor at all, Molan felt prompted to say before the segment ended.

Capras CEO Peter White responded to the segment in a statement to news.com.au, saying it was “very disappointing, but sadly not surprising”.

“Our club is proud to have Dave Taylor as part of our organisation and while Dave will be the first to admit he is not playing his best football, personal circumstances have affected his life this year,” White said.

“Dave’s wellbeing is vitally important to us and I have no doubt next year we will see the best of him.

“The Channel 9 Footy Show hosts comments are totally unprofessional to say the least, and they should rightfully so be feeling very ashamed of their behaviour.”

White’s statement prompted an apology from the Sunday Footy Show on Twitter.

“We apologise to Dave Taylor for yesterday’s segment on the Sunday Footy Show. It was not the intention of the show to embarrass him,” statement said.