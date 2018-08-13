Huge blow for Panthers as James Maloney is ruled out of finals with injury

Penrith's top four hopes have been dealt a major blow with playmaker James Maloney sidelined until at least the NRL finals with a knee injury.
The Panthers confirmed the NSW five-eighth had suffered a grade two medial ligament tear during Saturday's get-out-of-jail win over the Gold Coast.
The club said he had been sidelined indefinitely and would not be back for the final three regular rounds.
He is now eyeing week one of the finals as his earliest possible return.
Medial ligament strains generally take three to six weeks to heal, meaning he may not be back at all this year should the Panthers go out in straight sets in the finals.
Maloney has looked hindered over the last several weeks, playing with a toe injury and broken thumb.
He was criticised after missing 12 tackles and making just nine against Canberra in round 21.
The Panthers have endured a torrid week following the sacking of Anthony Griffin.
They've looked far from in peak form over the last month after being flogged by Brisbane and being forced to overcome big deficits in their last three victories over Manly, Canberra and Gold Coast.
With Tyrone May shaping as Maloney's likely replacement, much of the pressure will be on 20-year-old halfback Nathan Cleary to steer the team around the park.
The Panthers go into round 23 in fourth however are equal with a resurgent Cronulla and dangerous Warriors outfit on 28 points.
They also have a difficult draw with Newcastle, Warriors and Melbourne over the final three rounds.