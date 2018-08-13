 

Huge blow for Panthers as James Maloney is ruled out of finals with injury

AAP
Penrith's top four hopes have been dealt a major blow with playmaker James Maloney sidelined until at least the NRL finals with a knee injury.

The Panthers confirmed the NSW five-eighth had suffered a grade two medial ligament tear during Saturday's get-out-of-jail win over the Gold Coast.

The club said he had been sidelined indefinitely and would not be back for the final three regular rounds.

He is now eyeing week one of the finals as his earliest possible return.

Medial ligament strains generally take three to six weeks to heal, meaning he may not be back at all this year should the Panthers go out in straight sets in the finals.

Maloney has looked hindered over the last several weeks, playing with a toe injury and broken thumb.

He was criticised after missing 12 tackles and making just nine against Canberra in round 21.

The Panthers have endured a torrid week following the sacking of Anthony Griffin.

They've looked far from in peak form over the last month after being flogged by Brisbane and being forced to overcome big deficits in their last three victories over Manly, Canberra and Gold Coast.

With Tyrone May shaping as Maloney's likely replacement, much of the pressure will be on 20-year-old halfback Nathan Cleary to steer the team around the park.

The Panthers go into round 23 in fourth however are equal with a resurgent Cronulla and dangerous Warriors outfit on 28 points.

They also have a difficult draw with Newcastle, Warriors and Melbourne over the final three rounds.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: James Maloney of the Panthers passes during the round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
James Maloney. Source: Getty
00:15
Cronulla's 17-14 win over Melbourne sees them rise to sixth overall.

Sharks topple Storm, rise above Warriors in NRL's top eight
01:50
He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.

'I haven't thought about the end' - Simon Mannering staying composed as NRL career winds down
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

NZ Rugby League shut down chance of Tonga-Kangaroos Test in Auckland
00:15
Addin Fonua-Blake crossed over in the Sea Eagles' 18-6 victory.

Kiwi-Tongan prop shows off ridiculous strength to score in Manly's comeback win over Bulldogs

NRL Footy Show forced to apologise for mocking the weight of former NRL player Dave Taylor

The NRL Sunday Footy Show has been forced to apologise for a segment mocking former NRL star Dave Taylor’s weight.

The former Queensland Origin star, who played for four NRL clubs, is playing for Central Queensland Capras in the Queensland Cup, with Footy Show panellists Erin Molan, Brad Fittler and Peter Sterling awarding him the 'gutsy player of the week' for his rotund appearance.

“What an athlete,” NSW coach Fittler could be heard saying sarcastically as footage of Taylor playing for the Capras was shown.

“Well Dave, look, it’s a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it’s very easy to turn the ‘i’ into an ‘a’, that’s all I’m saying — get that ‘a’ back to an ‘i’,” former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

“By the way, we’re not shaming Dave Taylor at all, Molan felt prompted to say before the segment ended.

Capras CEO Peter White responded to the segment in a statement to news.com.au, saying it was “very disappointing, but sadly not surprising”.

“Our club is proud to have Dave Taylor as part of our organisation and while Dave will be the first to admit he is not playing his best football, personal circumstances have affected his life this year,” White said.

“Dave’s wellbeing is vitally important to us and I have no doubt next year we will see the best of him.

“The Channel 9 Footy Show hosts comments are totally unprofessional to say the least, and they should rightfully so be feeling very ashamed of their behaviour.”

White’s statement prompted an apology from the Sunday Footy Show on Twitter.

“We apologise to Dave Taylor for yesterday’s segment on the Sunday Footy Show. It was not the intention of the show to embarrass him,” statement said.

“He’s been a wonderful rugby league player for many years, and through his playing and his personality off the field has contributed greatly to rugby league in this country.”

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’. Source: Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
AAP
The NRL career of veteran Ryan Hoffman appears to be over after the Melbourne Storm backrower suffered a hamstring injury during their loss to Cronulla.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said that Hoffman, who had already announced his retirement at the end of the season, was in tears in the AAMI Park change-room after suffering the injury late in the game.

"We are really concerned - he's in tears in the dressing room which is not easy to see, especially a player in the twilight of his career," Bellamy said.

"He's been a wonderful player for our club and I'm not quite sure he will play again.

"They are thinking it's a really major hamstring injury.

"I know he will do everything he can to get back again this year and not retire on this note."

Bellamy said Hoffman, 34, would have scans through the week but left the ground on crutches.

The coach said that one of Hoffman's legs was lifted in a tackle with just a few minutes remaining in the match.

Hoffman started his NRL career with Melbourne in 2003 and returned to the club twice after stints with Wigan and the Warriors.

He has played 325 NRL games; 265 with the Storm.

Ryan Hoffman in action for the Storm. Source: Photosport
