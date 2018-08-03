 

Will Hopoate finishes superb Bulldogs play as Canterbury deal Broncos big NRL top-four blow

AAP
Canterbury have put a massive dent in Brisbane's top-four hopes, shocking the finals-bound Broncos 36-22 at ANZ Stadium.

After they leapt to a 14-0 lead early, the Bulldogs withstood a late Brisbane fightback in the first half before scoring three tries in seven minutes to wrap it up after the break in front of just 6,434 fans.

It completed their first back-to-back wins of the year and put them one step further away from the wooden spoon.

And it also left Brisbane vulnerable with the possibility they could be two wins outside the top four at the end of the round.

The match wasn't free of controversy, with the NRL confirming they will investigate alleged comments made by a Bulldogs trainer to a referee at halftime.

Regardless, halves Lachlan Lewis and Matt Frawley were tremendous for Canterbury as they put on their equal-highest score of the season.

In his sixth game, Lewis had two try-assists - including a pinpoint perfect kick for Josh Morris in the second half - forced two line dropouts and made a point of shutting down the far bigger Tevita Pangai in defence.

Frawley was a late call-up on game day after regular No.7 Jeremy Marshall-King was ruled out with tonsillitis.

The stand-in halfback crossed once out of dummy-half and broke through four tackles in his first game since being dropped after round 15.

Winger Reimis Smith also made two linebreaks leading to tries for teammates Brett Morris and Will Hopoate.

In comparison, the Broncos were all at sea with the exception of a 10-minute period before halftime when bench prop Korbin Sims was marginally denied a hat- trick.

They gifted the Bulldogs one try when Corey Oates jumped to bat a short line dropout back before Michael Lichaa scooped it up and put Josh Jackson over.

Anthony Milford's kicking game also lagged in the second half before he and Jamayne Isaako crossed for late consolation tries.

Sims had earlier given them a rare reason to smile, twice barging over for tries at first receiver before being pulled up for a double movement that could've given Brisbane the lead just before the break.

The loss leaves Brisbane seventh and at risk of missing out on a home elimination finals, given they still have to play South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters with a negative for-and-against.

Will Hopoate finished off a great play to score the second try for the Bulldogs in their 36-22 win over Brisbane. Source: SKY
Darren Lockyer down to final chance of becoming Immortal after second-straight snubbing

AAP
Darren Lockyer is likely to get one last and best chance to become a rugby league Immortal after the latest induction became a choice between him and Mal Meninga.

Lockyer was beaten for Immortal status for a second time when Norm Provan and Meninga were inducted on Wednesday night from the shortlisted post-World War II players, having previously lost out to Andrew Johns in 2012.

Under NRL rules, players can only be shortlisted and not chosen three times before their candidacy is ruled out for good.

Lockyer's last chance could come in 2022 under the NRL's new guidelines set earlier this year, and Heads indicated the panel believed Lockyer would be a better chance next time.

"I think it was going to be Mal and Locky in the mix," Heads said of Wednesday's night induction.

"The feeling was perhaps that Locky's time will come.

"There was really strong support on the committee for Mal. And fairly powerful words said by players who had a lot to do with him. They spoke in favour of Mal."

The 2022 inductions selection shapes as an interesting one.

Unless changed before then, the NRL's guidelines set out that a minimum of one and maximum of two players are to be inducted every four years.

Players must also be retired for at least five years before they can be considered for the game's Hall of Fame, from which the Immortals are now drawn.

It means that neither Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston or Billy Slater will be eligible to be upgraded to Immortal status until after the next consideration.

Lockyer is by far the most distinguished eligible player of this century not named an Immortal, after he played 355 games for Brisbane, 36 State of Origins for Queensland and a record 59 Tests for Australia in a storied 16-year career.

The other overlooked members of this year's shortlist - Ron Coote, Ken Irvine, Brian Bevan and Duncan Hall - could also be considered again.

There's also potential the game could look at more players from the early years, as they did in inducting Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown on Wednesday.

Darren Lockyer.
Darren Lockyer. Source: Getty
'One of those 'pinch me' moments!' Mark Graham moved to become first Kiwi in NRL Hall of Fame

Kimberlee Downs
Australia Correspondent
1 NEWS
He's one of rugby league's greats and now Mark Graham has received an honour no other Kiwi has - being inducted into the NRL's Hall of Fame.

And while he's the first, Graham's picking he won't be the last.

The jacket may've taken a couple of tries to put on at last night’s ceremony but few would argue it sits well on one of the toughest second rowers in the game's history.

However, the 62-year-old admits it’s still a surreal feeling.

"It was one of those 'pinch me' moments," he said.

"You think, 'wow, is this actually happening?'"

The honour adds to a long list of accolades for Graham who was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, and in 2007 was named New Zealand Rugby League's player of the century.

Graham says there’s a few Kiwis from this century that will likely join him in the NRL Hall of Fame soon enough.

"There’s numerous, obviously Ruben (Wiki) and Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, there’s any number of them,” he said.

"I'm very fortunate to be the first but there's going to be many more for sure."

The proud 29-Test Kiwi says there could be a trip to the screen in the near future to capture the tale of boy who rose from tough beginnings in Auckland's Otahuhu to conquer the rugby league world.

"My son’s a filmmaker so he’s trying to make a documentary about the life and times of me," he said.

"I think it’s a good thing!"

Graham expects more Kiwis to join him soon enough. Source: 1 NEWS
