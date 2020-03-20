Hopes of Warriors joining NRL resumption in May take a hit as Aussie PM rules out 'special arrangements'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won't be given any "special arrangements" to aid their ambitious plan to recommence the season in May.

Source: 1 NEWS

Morrison welcomed the NRL's efforts to restart the suspended season after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but warned against doing so hastily.



"I like the ambition. I like they are trying to get the show back on the road in some way," Morrison said on The Nine Network today.



"It will be subject to health advice and there will be no special arrangements."



Morrison's comments cast serious doubt over the likelihood of the Warriors being granted an exemption to enter Australia.



The New Zealand club will need to fly into the country by next Thursday if NRL clubs are to fit in three weeks of training before a possible May 28 resumption.



Morrison's comments also precede the NRL's critical negotiations with broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss a modified competition.



ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys will meet with Nine while NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg sits down with Fox Sports.



Morrison welcomed the code's plans to return.

"I like (that) the people are planning to try and get Australia back to normal," Morrison said on the Seven Network.

"But obviously, all of these things will be subject to the health advice and the health clearances that are necessary."

The NRL recently made public a letter from NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller which outlined the game's ability to restart should it clear health hurdles.



Morrison said that health advice has to be paramount.



"I have no doubt that the NRL and the other codes understand that and they will comply with that," Morrison said.



"But I welcome the fact that people are thinking ahead and working out ways they can get things back on stronger footing.



"That is certainly what we're doing as a National Cabinet, whether it is the economy or health or any of these issues."



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has maintained sporting bodies looking to restart competitions during the pandemic weren't subjected to the state government.



She said only health authorities would give the green light.



"We in NSW purposely haven't named or identified all the organisations that can't continue activity," Berejiklian said.



"We've taken the opposite approach. We've made a list of what cannot happen in NSW, but everything else is subject to health rules.



"If you can respect the health rules and make sure players and their families are safe, it's up to you to demonstrate that and resume activities when you see fit."



NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant, who met with the NRL last month, said the 1.5-metre social distancing rule isn't within the public health orders.



Instead, it was more incumbent on the league to produce a plan with the appropriate controls to address health and safety responsibilities.



"As we know, people can be contagious prior to onset of symptoms - just because someone is well today doesn't mean they weren't potentially infectious," she said.

