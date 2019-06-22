Honey Hireme slices Samoa apart as Kiwi Ferns stroll to huge win

The Kiwi Ferns proved too good for Fetu Samoa in Auckland this afternoon, taking a sensational 46-8 victory at Mt Smart Stadium.

Taking just three minutes to open the scoring, Kiwi Ferns debutante Kiana Takairangi proved too good for Samoa, adding her second just six minutes later, New Zealand taking an 8-0 lead.

Captain Honey Hireme was the next to cross over, running 50m after a burst out wide, going over for the Kiwi Ferns' third try of the first half.

Things didn't improve for Samoa before the break, with Kathleen Wharton scoring New Zealand's fourth, taking the lead out to 20-0 after just 20 minutes.

Raecene McGregor showcased some fancy footwork for the Kiwi Ferns' next effort, with Samoa struggling to match New Zealand in the contest.

Samoa would strike before halftime, with Billy-Jean Ale seeing the scores at 26-4 at the break in favour of the hosts.

The visitors would be in again to open the second spell, Moana Fineaso-Levi showing great strength to hold off the Kiwi defence and score on the left edge.

Hireme had her second not long after, before Madison Bartlett added to New Zealand's lead, now standing at 34-8.