 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Honey Hireme hat-trick sees Kiwi Ferns decimate England to book World Cup final spot

share

Source:

AAP

A Honey Hireme hat-trick has spearheaded the Kiwi Ferns' Women's Rugby League World Cup 52-4 semi-final win over England in Sydney.

The New Zealand winger crossed over for three tries in the 52-4 demolition.
Source: SKY

Hireme crossed for a double midway through the second half to break the Lionesses backs as the Kiwi Ferns advanced to their fifth World Cup final in five attempts.

After scoring six tries in last week's rout of the Cook Islands, the former Rugby Union Test representative was once again the chief destroyer at Southern Cross Group Stadium and took her tournament tally to 11.

The English were still in the hunt down 14-4 at the halftime break thanks to a Tara-Jane Stanley four-pointer in the 22nd minute.

Hireme had a mixed first-half but put her stamp on the match after the break, strolling over in the left-hand corner six minutes after the resumption.

She charged over for a second in the 57th to take the game out of England's hands at 28-4 before she put the icing on the cake with a powerful run to grab her third in the 78th.

Amazingly, she could have had two more but twice elected to hand the ball off to a teammate with the tryline begging.

First, in the 67th, the Kiwi Ferns created space on the edge and Hireme looked certain to score however she passed it to Hilda Peters, despite having the line wide open in front of her.

Then with the final play of the game she busted through five tackles and was in the in-goal however unselfishly handed it off to skipper Laura Mariu.

After a mixed showing in their 36-8 win over Papua New Guinea last week, coach Tony Benson would have been happy with his side's complete performance heading into Saturday's final.

The three-time champions are seeking to regain the World Cup after losing to Australia in the 2013 final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
2
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:36
3

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland


00:10
4
The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.

'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph


00:39
5
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

00:50
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

Tongan league fans are protesting the referee's decision to not review a possible late try by Andrew Fifita.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 