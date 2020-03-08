TODAY |

Highlanders slip against Bulls after match's uniform confusion

Source:  Associated Press

The Bulls, three-time champions of Super Rugby, won for the first time in five games this season overnight, coming back from 13-5 down early in the second half to beat the also-struggling Highlanders 38-13.

Michael Collins of the Highlanders during the 2020 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders led through a try, a conversion and two penalties, all from Josh Ioane. 

The teams played the first half in almost identical blue uniforms, which was allowed by the officials. 

But the Bulls came out for the second half in white shirts and their fortunes also changed. 

Winger Rosko Specman scored a hat trick and the Bulls put up five second-half tries from their backs and 33 unanswered points in 33 minutes.

