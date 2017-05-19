 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'He's a wrecking ball!' Jason Taumalolo leaves a path of destruction, bulldozing through poor Sharks defence

share

Source:

SKY

The Kiwis enforcer made an incredible break for the Cowboys, bumping off five Cronulla defenders.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:12
1
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

02:33
3
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

00:30
4
Fifita was in fine form as the Sharks beat the Cowboys 18-14 in Cronulla in the NRL.

Watch: Get out of the way! Rampaging Sharks prop Andrew Fifita runs over several Cowboys defenders

00:43
5
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old will appear in court today of the Tuesday night incident.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ