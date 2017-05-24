 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'He's ready to go' - NSW great Andrew Johns backing Mitchell Pearce for Origin decider

share

Source:

AAP

Andrew Johns has urged critics to lay off Mitchell Pearce ahead of the biggest game of his State of Origin career.

Mitchell Pearce (NSW) State of Origin / NSW vs QLD Game 2 NRL - 2015 National Rugby League MCG Melbourne Victoria Wednesday 17 June 2015 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce.

Source: Photosport

Johns is confident that NSW halfback Pearce will claim his first Origin series in seven attempts against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

The rugby league immortal was the most critical of any former Blues players following the second-half capitulation in Game II, as the Blues let a series- clinching first-half lead slip.

But he said criticism of the oft-maligned Pearce had been unfair throughout his Origin career.

"I have no doubt they will win, I'm so confident going in," Johns told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.

"And the monkey will be off Mitchell Pearce's back.

"But I don't think the monkey is on there to be honest. I think he gets criticised and scrutinised too much."

Johns has worked closely with Pearce this season at the Sydney Roosters as the 28-year-old has found career-best form.

However his position in the NSW side has remained under question since he debuted as a 19-year-old in 2008.

He has five wins from 17 games, and missed the Blues' only series victory in the past decade in 2014.

He had appeared to turn a corner in the NSW jersey in the Blues' series-opening win, and scored in the first-half of the second clash before the team's attack broke down late.

But Johns said Pearce was primed to claim the series victory.

"He's ready to go," Johns said.

"He's in peak form. His kicking game is going to be so important."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

00:25
2
The former Warrior turned All Black (analysed) the final Test match against the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

00:24
3
Australian-based Whittaker defeated Cuba's Yoel Romero in Las Vegas.

Video: Kiwi born fighter Robert Whittaker claims win in UFC 213

00:35
4
Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland enjoy a laugh after the drawn test and series. 3rd rugby union test match. New Zealand All Blacks versus the British and Irish Lions. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 8 July 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland had 'a beer, a yarn and a laugh' after Eden Park draw

00:30
5
Kiwi Scott McLaughlin came a close second and stays top of the Championship.

Jamie Whincup roars over the finish line to claim first Supercars win of the season in Townsville

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ