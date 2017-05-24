'He's ready to go' - NSW great Andrew Johns backing Mitchell Pearce for Origin decider

Andrew Johns has urged critics to lay off Mitchell Pearce ahead of the biggest game of his State of Origin career.



NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce. Source: Photosport

Johns is confident that NSW halfback Pearce will claim his first Origin series in seven attempts against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.



The rugby league immortal was the most critical of any former Blues players following the second-half capitulation in Game II, as the Blues let a series- clinching first-half lead slip.



But he said criticism of the oft-maligned Pearce had been unfair throughout his Origin career.



"I have no doubt they will win, I'm so confident going in," Johns told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.



"And the monkey will be off Mitchell Pearce's back.



"But I don't think the monkey is on there to be honest. I think he gets criticised and scrutinised too much."



Johns has worked closely with Pearce this season at the Sydney Roosters as the 28-year-old has found career-best form.



However his position in the NSW side has remained under question since he debuted as a 19-year-old in 2008.



He has five wins from 17 games, and missed the Blues' only series victory in the past decade in 2014.



He had appeared to turn a corner in the NSW jersey in the Blues' series-opening win, and scored in the first-half of the second clash before the team's attack broke down late.



But Johns said Pearce was primed to claim the series victory.



"He's ready to go," Johns said.

