'He's one of my idols' – Tui Lolohea excited by Benji Marshall matchup

Mate Ma'a Tonga half Tui Lolohea is relishing the chance to come up against Kiwis opposite Benji Marshall, with the two sides to meet in Auckland this Saturday.

With Marshall in line for his first Kiwis appearance since 2012, named alongside Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran in the Kiwis' wider 19-strong squad, the 34-year old will find himself up against a player who he inspired as a youngster.

Arriving back into New Zealand from the UK - where he now plays for the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, Lolohea will find himself opposite Marshall, eager to prove himself against his idol.

"He's had a pretty good season so far," Lolohea told 1 NEWS.

"I think he's just going to bring a lot of experience for New Zealand. It's going to be a good game on Saturday.

"He's one of my idols, I think I'll be playing opposite him this time. It's going to be cool."