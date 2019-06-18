TODAY |

'He's one of my idols' – Tui Lolohea excited by Benji Marshall matchup

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
Pacific Islands

Mate Ma'a Tonga half Tui Lolohea is relishing the chance to come up against Kiwis opposite Benji Marshall, with the two sides to meet in Auckland this Saturday.

With Marshall in line for his first Kiwis appearance since 2012, named alongside Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran in the Kiwis' wider 19-strong squad, the 34-year old will find himself up against a player who he inspired as a youngster.

Arriving back into New Zealand from the UK - where he now plays for the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, Lolohea will find himself opposite Marshall, eager to prove himself against his idol.

"He's had a pretty good season so far," Lolohea told 1 NEWS.

"I think he's just going to bring a lot of experience for New Zealand. It's going to be a good game on Saturday.

"He's one of my idols, I think I'll be playing opposite him this time. It's going to be cool."

The Kiwis face Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday evening. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Tonga and Kiwis halves will face off at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    League
    Kiwis
    Pacific Islands
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    The all-rounder's unbeaten 124 gave the Tigers a seven-wicket victory in Taunton.
    Shakib Al Hasan sees Bangladesh waltz to walkover World Cup win over Windies
    2
    Martin Taupau and Jamayne Isaako have chosen to represent Toa Samoa against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
    Tongan star Jason Taumalolo happy to see NRL players choose Pacific teams
    3
    The Gypsy King put in a flawless display in Las Vegas.
    The moment Tyson Fury ends Tom Schwarz with second round TKO
    4
    The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.
    Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
    5
    The Bulgarian fighter is ranked number one in the IBF heavyweight division.
    IBF contender Kubrat Pulev crosses paths with Joseph Parker, talks up his skills
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Tonga's Michael Jennings dives over to score a try. Tonga v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

    Injury rules Tonga's Michael Jennings out of Kiwis Test
    00:29
    Ahead of his Test comeback, Marshall was put to work this morning.

    Benji Marshall made to sweat in intense Kiwis Auckland gym session

    Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall given green light as halves pair to face Tonga
    00:36
    Marshall could make a sensational return to the Kiwis later this year.

    'He couldn't believe it' - Benji Marshall overjoyed at Kiwis return, says coach