'He's one of my biggest drives' - Lorina Papali'i on creating NRL history with son Isaiah

Dedicated mother Krystal Rota has been named in the Warriors' women's squad today, all the while supporting her daughter Nikayla who has been in and out of hospital with kidney issues.

The 32-year-old mother of two credits her family with juggling her personal life and pursuing a career in rugby league.

"It's been really challenging, it hasn't been smooth sailing at all," said Rota.

"I just push through everything and I am just fortunate enough to have really supportive family. My dad and my step mum have definitely been my back bone.

"Not having mum here anymore - they have just taken over and really helped out with Nikayla and my son.

Rota said her father and step mother have stepped in to look after her eldest son La-Ricco when she has been in hospital with her four-year-old Nikayla.

"There have been a lot of long stays in the hospital where my son has had to be looked after because he is not allowed to stay in the hospital with us," she said.

Nikayla has kidney disorder nephrotic syndrome.

Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota tackled by Jilaroos player Heather Ballinger. Source: Photosport

"Just having them at home to look after my son and get him off to school while we have been in hospital, or even since we have been out of hospital – just having that support because you need a break."

Rota says all the sacrifice and hard work has been worth it after being named to compete in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership.

"This is so rewarding, it's times like these where it all seems worth it because there are times and days where you are just 'oh my gosh not again' or 'I can't do this anymore,'" said Rota.

"When there are days like this you look back and you are like 'yay I have pulled through and I have come out on top.'

"It's not just being named in this team it's also thinking about the sacrifice not just myself but all the girls have had to sacrifice – when you look back, this is what makes these days so special and so important."

The Warriors will play NRL women's premiership matches against Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters during the men's NRL finals in September.