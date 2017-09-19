'He's mixing his game' - NRL legend lauds Jason Taumalolo's hot form in NRL playoffs

Former Queensland and Broncos hard man Gorden Tallis believes Jason Taumalolo has gone to another level after his outstanding performances in the NRL playoffs for the Cowboys.

Tallis said on FOX's Monday Night with Matty Johns show that he wouldn't trade any other forward in the last decade for the rampaging Kiwi.

"Just the mix in his game and don't forget with no Matt Scott - he used to come off the back and say take the third run after (James) Tamou and Scott," said Tallis.

"Well now he's taking the first run and at some stages he's taking two a set.

"He's mixing his game, his footwork, his offload and I didn't think he had this many minutes in him."

In the 58 minutes Taumalolo played against the Eels on Sunday he made 242 run metres, 35 tackles and three tackle breaks in his side's 24-16 win over Parramatta in the NRL elimination playoff match.

He and Melbourne Storm's half Cooper Cronk took out last year's top NRL award the Dally M medal.