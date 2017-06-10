'He's lost it!' Manly's Akuila Uate scores controversial knock-on try against old team Knights

Akuila Uate has haunted former club Newcastle with a controversial try-scoring double in Manly's 18-14 win over the Knights, that temporarily moved the Sea Eagles into the NRL top four.

Playing in his first match against the Knights since shifting to Brookvale last summer, Uate scored the opening try before incorrectly being awarded his second midway through the second half.

The Sea Eagles were leading 12-8 in torrential conditions at Lottoland when referee Ashley Klein immediately ruled try on Uate's dive in the north-west corner.

However, replays showed the former Kangaroos winger dropped the ball over the line.

It was a decision that eventually proved crucial after Knights hooker Danny Levi scooted over from dummy half with five minutes remaining.

But the Sea Eagles held on in a thrilling finish - Uate dramatically sent a hail mary kick over the deadball line - to extend their winning streak to three.

It is the first time Manly have been in the top quarter of the ladder in three years.

A heavy downpour before kickoff and the early Friday timeslot meant just 4,189 turned up on the northern beaches - Manly's smallest crowd at the venue since 2,506 fans were on hand in 1997.

But the brave Sea Eagles faithful were treated to a willing contest where both sides completed at a respectable rate and provided some brutal contact.

Newcastle opened the scoring with a penalty goal, however, it was Manly who crossed the tryline first when Uate scored his eighth try of the season.

The try came moments after the Knights were forced to replace a concussed Nathan Ross, whose absence left a gaping hole for the Sea Eagles to attack.

A string of penalties and Sea Eagles turnovers gave the Knights nine of the next 13 sets and it looked as though they would be held out until Brock Lamb got lucky in the 14th minute.

The Knights five-eighth just got foot to a grubber that ricocheted twice before landing at his own feet, and his resulting conversion gave the Knights an 8-6 lead at the break.