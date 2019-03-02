TODAY |

'He's had an outstanding week' - Sharks to keep faith with Shaun Johnson against Storm

AAP
More From
League

Five-eighth Shaun Johnson will likely regain the goalkicking duties for Cronulla and is primed to produce an improved performance against NRL leaders Melbourne tomorrow.

Cronulla coach John Morris brought the New Zealand international off with four minutes to go in last week's home loss to Brisbane.

Johnson hardy did any ball running' in the game and Morris was adamant his Kiwi star's confidence hadn't been affected by being replaced.

'He's fine, he's professional about it, he knows there's parts of his game he needs to work on," Morris said.

"He's had an outstanding week at training and I'm really looking forward to him getting out there tomorrow night."

Morris said Johnson would probably be the Sharks' starting goalkicker, an area in which they've struggled of late.

In all of their their losses over the past three weeks, the Sharks have scored more tries than their opponents, but missed nine out of 12 attempts.

Johnson missed all three of his shots against the Bulldogs two weeks ago and last week Chad Townsend went 0.4.

'We're just in a bit of a hole there at the moment," Morris said.

"It would be nice if we could score a few more tries in and around the posts, I think 11 of our last 12 have been outside the 10-metre line."

Morris said fullback Matt Moylan would miss Saturday's game at AAMI Park with a hamstring issue,

The Sharks had earlier lost their two co-captains, Paul Gallen with a glute strain and NSW Origin utility Wade Graham to a hamstring injury.

Graham is expected to miss three games, but Morris hopes to have Moylan and Gallen back next week.

They regain Andrew Fifita who will take over the captaincy after returning from suspension.

"I think the last time we beat Melbourne, which was their last loss in round eight, we had 1000 games out on the sideline so our boys have been in this situation before, we've still got a lot of experience there."

Morris said he was stoked his side were playing a Melbourne team galvanised by Cameron Smith playing his 400th game.

"I think it's the game we need on the back of our last couple of weeks,"' he said.

"It's good to go into a game being underdogs. The last couple of weeks we've been heavy favourites and we haven't handled that too good."

Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights Source: Getty
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final.
Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts
2
Ameliaranne Ekenasio clashes with Malawi's Caroline Mtukule at the Netball World Cup
Silver Ferns open Netball World Cup in style with dominant win over Malawi
3
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
4
The Black Caps' opener has had a less than ideal tournament ahead of Sunday's final.
Exclusive: Martin Guptill on critics, family life and his CWC heroics - 'They don't know what you're going through'
5
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Tom Trbojevic of the Manly Sea Eagles during the NRL League match, Manly v Warriors, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 30th March 2019. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Christchurch won't host Sea Eagles next season due to financial issues - report
Agnatius Paasi in possession. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors enforcer Agnatius Paasi re-signs with Kiwi NRL club on three-year deal
00:41
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.

NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed
Benji Marshall and his teammates. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Benji Marshall shares Hollywood-like story of how he stumbled upon rugby league on a high school trip