'He's got a touch of magic!' – Titans' winger clings on for miracle try in victory over Dragons

St George Illawarra's 10-point NRL defeat to Gold Coast will have NSW fans worried after Tyson Frizell and Josh Dugan failed to finish the match.

Anthony Don somehow held on to score this blinder in a 20-10 win on the Gold Coast.
Source: SKY

The Titans, on the back of a hat-trick by winger Anthony Don, cruised to a comfortable 20-10 win over the Dragons on Friday night at CBUS Super Stadium.

But the injury concerns to the NSW stars will be paramount to Blues coach Laurie Daley, with just more than a week until the State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

Frizell looked less than 100 per cent for most of the match and came off early in the second half after he appeared to suffer sore ribs following a hit-up.

The woe deepened within minutes for the Dragons and the Blues when Dugan limped off with an injury to his right leg.

Neither played a further part in the game and will be under a fitness cloud as the Blues prepare to name their Origin III side on Monday.

Before those setbacks the Titans had already taken a stranglehold in the game, holding the Dragons tryless in the opening 40 minutes.

Don scored his first from an Ash Taylor kick before crossing in the 32nd minute for his seventh of the season after some sharp hands in the Titans' backline ensured a 10-4 lead at the break.

Frizell and Dugan limped off and Blake Lawrie's NRL debut ended with a concussion before Don completed his hat-trick when a smart pass from Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne sent him over.

But it was at that point that Dragons coach Paul McGregor put on Josh McCrone, who had spent the first half on the bench while Kurt Mann partnered Gareth Widdop in the halves.

McCrone made an instant impact, having a hand in the Dragon's only try of the night when Mann dived over following his shift to the wing.

The victory keeps the Titans' slim finals hopes alive, with six wins for the year and a bye next weekend.

The hosts didn't get through the match unscathed, with Tyrone Roberts going off with a knee injury with five minutes to go.

