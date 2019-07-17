TODAY |

'He's going to have some sore shoulders' - Warriors eyeing reunion with Shaun Johnson against Sharks

Shaun Johnson will get his first chance against his former side, named at five-eighth to face the Warriors in Wellington on Friday.

Having left the Warriors at the end of 2018, Johnson has endured an up and down start to life with the Cronulla Sharks, with the side winless in their last four games to sit ninth on the ladder.

The Warriors' former halfback and all-time leading points scorer will start in the halves alongside another former Mt Smart charge, partnering Chad Townsend.

The Warriors meanwhile, are unchanged. Coach Stephen Kearney keeping faith with the same side from last weekend's 18-all draw with the Brisbane Broncos. 

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looking forward to facing off against his former teammate.

"It's going to be interesting, a few boys are going to be running at him so he's going to have some sore shoulders.

"It's going to feel weird seeing him there. It still feels weird watching him in a different colour jersey. But that's how it is, as long as he's happy."

The Warriors face the Sharks at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Friday night.

TEAMS:

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Gerard Beale. 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima. 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Bunty Afoa, 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Bronson Xerri, 4. Kurt Campbell, 5. Aaron Gray, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Scott Sorensen, 13. Paul Gallen.

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 17. Matt Prior.

Johnson will face the Warriors for the first time as a Cronulla Shark on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS
