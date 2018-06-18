'He's gangster' - Senior Kiwi Issac Luke's unique praise for rookie winger

Source:
Kiwis rookie Jamayne Isaako in particular has been given a special seal of approval by senior player Issac Luke.
The goal-kicking Broncos winger was one of seven uncapped players selected for the Denver Test against England, with Luke admitting he hadn't been keeping a close eye on the group.
He did reserve special mention for Isaako though.
"I haven't been watching too much of them but I know from coming up against like Jamayne Isaako, he's gangster."
"So I'm looking forward to getting away and lead these boys out."
