 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'He's gangster' - Senior Kiwi Issac Luke's unique praise for rookie winger

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis rookie Jamayne Isaako in particular has been given a special seal of approval by senior player Issac Luke.

Isaako has been given a special seal of approval by the senior player.
Source: 1 NEWS

The goal-kicking Broncos winger was one of seven uncapped players selected for the Denver Test against England, with Luke admitting he hadn't been keeping a close eye on the group.

He did reserve special mention for Isaako though.

"I haven't been watching too much of them but I know from coming up against like Jamayne Isaako, he's gangster."

"So I'm looking forward to getting away and lead these boys out."

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

00:14
2

LIVE: Five of the top six nations in the FIFA rankings have played, and none has won

01:21
3
Michael Maguire made the comments ahead of New Zealand’s Test against England in Denver.

Michael Maguire names seven new players in his first Kiwis league squad

01:19
4
New Zealand conceded 26 unanswered points to go down to the Junior Springboks in the U20s World Cup match.

Baby Blacks concede 26 unanswered points to miss out on bronze to Junior Springboks at U20 World Cup

00:14
5

Watch: Defending champions Germany suffer shock loss to Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup match

MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.


00:16
The meteorite’s appearance was perfectly timed with drummer Taylor Hawkin’s solo.

Watch: Green meteorite burns up over Europe - right as the Foo Fighters were finishing 'Monkey Wrench' at a festival

The meteorite was seen widely across Europe, including Belgium and Germany.

00:14

Watch: Defending champions Germany suffer shock loss to Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup match

Mexico pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and Germany attacked.

01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 