'He's gangster' - Senior Kiwi Issac Luke's unique praise for rookie winger

Kiwis rookie Jamayne Isaako in particular has been given a special seal of approval by senior player Issac Luke.

The goal-kicking Broncos winger was one of seven uncapped players selected for the Denver Test against England, with Luke admitting he hadn't been keeping a close eye on the group.

He did reserve special mention for Isaako though.

"I haven't been watching too much of them but I know from coming up against like Jamayne Isaako, he's gangster."