'He's a class player' – Warriors' hat-trick hero Hiku hailed by coach

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney was full of praise for the returning Peta Hiku, after his hat-trick helped the Kiwi side to a 37-26 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on the Central Coast.

In his first game back from a rib injury suffered against the Dragons last month, Hiku's return couldn't have started any worse - the 27-year-old's hesitation in defence allowing Kyle Feldt to score the Cowboys' second of the night.

However, rather than dwell on his mistake, Hiku rallied with a stunning individual performance, scoring three of the Warriors' seven tries in the convincing victory.

Speaking to media after the victory, Kearney hailed Hiku's character, moving on from his early error to put in a match winning display.

"That probably sums Pete up," Kearney said.

"He doesn't let a great deal rattle him.

"He's a class player, he knows how to get the ball down, when to pass the footy at the right time. He's a real footballer.

"After that error early that led to a try, he bounced back really well for us."