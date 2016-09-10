 

'He's certainly got leadership in him' - Titans expect big things from Kiwis star Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor looms as the man who could finally deliver a winning NRL culture to Gold Coast.

Melbourne Storm's Kevin Proctor hits it up during the NRL play-off against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Source: Getty

Free from the shadow of the big three at Melbourne, Proctor arrived at the Titans yesterday, with coach Neil Henry already sizing him up for a leadership role.

And well he might.

At 27, Proctor brings with him nine years of first-grade experience at the Storm where he won a grand final and was part of another premiership-winning squad.

In his time at the Storm, Proctor won just shy of 65 per cent of games he played. In contrast, the Titans have won only 38 per cent of their matches in the past six years.

He also brings with him the rare commodity of a premiership - one of just two players in the club's 2017 roster to have tasted the NRL glory that has so far eluded Gold Coast.

Proctor on Tuesday identified the unity of the Melbourne group as the key to turning talent into success at the Storm, and it's something he wanted to emulate at the Titans.

"The culture down in Melbourne, it's like a little family down there because no one was from Melbourne," Proctor said.

"It was everyone was either from Queensland, New Zealand or NSW.

"I think that's why they're all so tight down there and I'm looking forward to hopefully forming the same bond at the Gold Coast Titans."

In contrast with the Storm, the Gold Coast has become a region to which players have returned after previously leaving to extend their NRL careers.

Jarrod Wallace chose to exit Brisbane over the off-season to return to the club where he played under-20s, while Proctor also grew up in the area and his move was motivated by living closer to he and his partner's parents.

He arrives as the Titans' marquee signing for 2017 - a position he is not too familiar with after the years in Melbourne.

"I've never really had that before," he said.

"Because (Cameron) Smithy, Billy (Slater) and Cooper (Cronk) always took that wrap."

Proctor's arrival couldn't have been better timed.

Young playmakers Kane Elgey and Ash Taylor will pair up in the halves, and last year's mid-season arrivals of Jarryd Hayne and Nathan Peats make for one of the most-exciting spines in the competition.

Ryan James is also likely to lead from the forward pack after the best season of his career, meaning a winning culture could be all that stands between the club and a charge at success in 2017.

And that's where Proctor comes in.

"He's certainly got some leadership in him," Henry told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

"He's a consistent footballer, an 80-minute player and we'll look for him to lead on the field and off the field.

Related

NRL

The Melbourne Storm forward spoke about his evolution into one of the team's key men, and how he hopes he can teach the younger players a thing or two.

Kevin Proctor seals sensational switch to Gold Coast Titans
Proctor has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal to join the Gold Coast Titans who are look to replace Greg Bird.

Kevin Proctor to break up Storm's Kiwi 'big three' for $2m Titans deal
Proctor has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal to join the Gold Coast Titans who are look to replace Greg Bird.

'Not good': Jesse Bromwich upset Melbourne are likely to lose Kevin Proctor to Titans

