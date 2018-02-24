'He's certainly the best fullback I've seen' - Melbourne Storm coach raves over Billy Slater before 300th game

Melbourne NRL coach Craig Bellamy says Billy Slater is the best fullback he's seen play the game and that he's changed the position for the next generation of players.



Billy Slater of the Storm runs with the ball as Cameron Smith and Brodie Croft look on during the World Club Challenge match between the Melbourne Storm and the Leeds Rhinos at AAMI Park. Source: Getty

Slater will join the elite 300 NRL game club against Wests Tigers at AAMI Park on Saturday night after missing the Storm's opening round win due to a jarred shoulder.



The milestone has been a long time coming with the final 30 games taking over three seasons thanks to two shoulder reconstructions.



"I notched up the first 270 pretty quick but the last three years has been a bit slow so that makes it that little bit more special," Slater.



Slater started his career at the Storm back in 2003 under Bellamy when he arrived during the pre-season to trial for a contract.



The coach said he knew the young Queenslander had something special.



"I've been around the game a long time and seen a lot of pre-seasons and seen a lot of guys who work really hard but I've never seen a player put in as much effort as Billy did that pre-season," Bellamy said.



"He wanted to be an NRL player and that's come through his whole career - his competitiveness - when he sets his sights on something he does everything in his power to make that happen.



"He still goes as hard as he went in 2003 and that's what I've always admired about him."



With personal accolades such as winning the Dally M player of the year, two Clive Churchill medals, a Golden Boot award as well as the team titles with the Storm, Queensland and Australia, Bellamy said Slater was without peer.

He said it was the 34-year-old's ability to read the game, his passing prowess and the way he ran through the middle set him apart.



"I've seen a fair few and he's certainly the best fullback I've seen," Bellamy said.



"Billy changed the way fullbacks play, with the things he started doing and there's a lot of other young fullbacks now following Billy Slater and what he does on the field."



Bellamy said while Slater was known for his flashy on-field brilliance, there was so much more to him as a player.



"People think of the flash, flair and excitement he brings in the way he plays but I've never seen a player handle the grind better than Billy and it is a grind, especially with the amount of work he puts in.



"I and all the players who have played with him just look at him as a real hard worker and the results he gets out of that is excitement and flair and people love watching Billy play."

