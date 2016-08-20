'He's certainly adaptable enough ' - Jarryd Hayne 80 minutes away from State of Origin return

Jarryd Hayne is 80 minutes away from returning to the State of Origin stage he was dominating when a flirtation with American football so rudely interrupted.



After a overcoming a knee issue this week, it seems Hayne only needs to get through Saturday night's NRL match against Manly to secure NSW selection for the 2017 series opener on May 31.



Since returning from an ankle injury in round eight, 29-year-old Hayne has impressed despite a move from fullback to centre - so much so that he will likely fill that role for Laurie Daley's Blues after his two-series absence.



And Daley will surely have his fingers crossed on Saturday, keen to recall the veteran of 21 Origin appearances since 2007 and hero of the Blues' drought- breaking 2014 series win .



Hayne has shaped up against Queensland Origin players Dane Gagai (Newcastle) and Will Chambers (Melbourne) in the past two weeks and on Saturday comes up against Manly's in-form NSW hopeful Dylan Walker.



Titans coach Neil Henry has no doubt Hayne's experience and utility value mean the move the the centres haven't hurt his Origin ambitions.



"He's held his own playing in the centres, he's certainly adaptable enough to play in the centres or elsewhere for New South Wales," Henry said.



The Titans only had one win in their first seven rounds but have turned things around since Hayne's return, winning three matches on the trot.



However the club's injury curse has struck again, with forward Ryan Simpkins ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing an ACL against the Storm while English utility Dan Sarginson could also be out long-term as he likely needs surgery form a dislocated shoulder.

Manly have their own injury issues, losing star fullback Tom Trbojevic for six to eight weeks with ankle and knee injuries during last week's loss to Brisbane.

