'He's been there and done that' - Tigers praise new captain Benji Marshall

AAP

Benji Marshall's captaincy at the Wests Tigers extends well beyond the current NRL playing group, according to co-skipper Elijah Taylor.

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Source: Photosport

Marshall was appointed as one of five captains this season despite only just returning to the NRL club as a back-up playmaker.

However Taylor revealed Marshall, a key member of the club's 2005 premiership, has already been acting as a pseudo coach for their lower-grade sides.

"He does part-time coaching with the 20s and NSW Cup halves and players on our days off, or when our afternoons are free - basically all in his spare time," Taylor told AAP.

"They're things that he doesn't have to do, or he's not contracted to do, but speaks volumes for what he's giving to the club that's given him so much."

Marshall was lured back to Concord primarily to shadow first-choice halves Josh Reynolds and Luke Brooks, however Taylor said Marshall's influence had already proven fruitful.

It's why Taylor believes the 32-year-old will be more than just a back-up.

"The energy he brings every day, it's infectious and positive. He's been there and done that. He's captained his country, played a lot of NRL games and won a grand final," he said.

"He's been training well all pre-season so I think he'll definitely have a role to play this year."

Taylor and Marshall will share leadership duties with Chris Lawrence, and fellow recruits Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer, who was a shock leadership inclusion because of his chequered past.

Packer spent a year in jail in 2014 after being convicted of assault, however had since resurrected his career and was part of New Zealand's squad for last year's World Cup.

"I played with him back at the Warriors and he was taught by guys like Steve Price and Ruben Wiki - two of the best props our game has ever seen," Taylor said.

"He obviously had a small hiccup halfway through his career but he's come back better and stronger. People can learn from the things he's learnt through life and footy."

Taylor was made co-captain despite being close to walking away from the club over last year's sacking of coach Jason Taylor.

The Kiwi international had long been in talks with the Warriors before re-signing in November.

"JT knew what I could do on the field. He just wanted more leaders in the squad. I'll be very grateful for the rest of my career for what he did for me," Taylor said.

"When he left, I was very uncertain about things. But then Ivan Cleary came and I've got a good relationship with Ivan. I played with him under the Warriors and at the Panthers."

