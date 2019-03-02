TODAY |

'He'll have a huge year' - NRL legend predicts Shaun Johnson to shine in Cronulla

Rugby League Immortal Andrew Johns is backing Shaun Johnson to transform the Cronulla Sharks into NRL title contenders, having shone in his first pre-season match with his new club.

After a messy exit from the Warriors, Johnson appears to have hit the ground running in Cronulla, setting up two tries in the Sharks' 30-6 trial victory over the Newcastle Knights last weekend.

The match also saw Johnson switch to five-eighth, with former Warriors teammate Chad Townsend taking the reigns of the side at halfback.

Speaking to Channel Nine, Johns is backing Johnson to bring the best out of the Cronulla side, with stars such as Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan ready to propel the Sharks towards a second NRL premiership.

"I look at Cronulla and they have the most strike, potentially, in attack. [Josh] Dugan on the right side also, he's a strike player," Johns said.

"He gets an opportunity to start afresh and to impress news fans, coaches and teammates. I think he'll have a huge year, Shaun.

"Maybe he needed to get out of New Zealand; whether he was too comfortable there.

"How they use Johnson and how he combines with Moylan and also Townsend, it's pretty frightening if they get it right."

Johnson and the Sharks begin their 2019 NRL season against the Knights on March 15.

Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights Source: Getty
