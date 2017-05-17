 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'He'll be back' - Rabbitohs standing behind Greg Inglis through mental illness battle

share

Source:

AAP

South Sydney players are shocked to learn of Greg Inglis's plight, but remain confident they haven't seen the last of their superstar captain in Rabbitohs colours.

The South Sydney fullback has checked into a Sydney mental health clinic after struggling with depression.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"He'll be back," stand-in captain Sam Burgess said, after Inglis checked himself into a mental health clinic last week.

Sidelined since round one with a season-ending knee injury, Inglis alerted teammates two days ago that he was suffering from depression.

Winger Bryson Goodwin, who lost a brother just months ago to suicide, said Inglis's revelation hit hard.

"He's obviously been away a bit with his injury so, yeah, it was a big surprise to most of us," Goodwin said.

"It's a funny thing because he looked like he was alright.

"We're all supporting him here at Souths."

Inglis is contracted to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2019, but the father of two's latest setback, coupled with the fact that his wife's family is in Brisbane, will inevitably prompt speculation about his future at the club.

Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.
Source: SKY

Burgess believes Inglis will remain at Redfern and applauded the 30-year-old's decision to seek professional help.

"He's probably where he wants to be at the moment," Burgess said.

"It's best to leave him, give him the time and space he needs and, when he comes out, hopefully he'll see the support and love he's got by thousands of people around the country."

Inglis is the latest high-profile player to seek professional care after the battles of Mitchell Pearce, Kieran Foran and Ben Barba over the past 12 months.

"There is a common theme there. A few players have had some tough times," Burgess said.

"Mental health's a big issue and not just in sport, but across the population in Australia, across the world.

"So it's something we all need to probably do a little bit more research on, find a little bit more about and be open about it as friends, teammates, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, whoever it is who might be going through that tough time.

"People forget sometimes that athletes are human beings too and hold the same feelings as you do as well.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
2
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:30
3
The Fiji native is a crowd favourite ahead of his side's match with the Chiefs in Suva tomorrow.

Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

00:29
4
Nicolas Almagro suffered a jarred knee at the Italian Open before Nadal graciously helped him from the court.

Video: Rafael Nadal rushes to mate's side, shows heart-warming on-court sportsmanship at Italian Open

5
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ