'He'd better not go to the Kiwis or there'll be trouble!' England players desperate to keep Wayne Bennett

English winger Jermaine McGillvary hopes Wayne Bennett doesn't follow through with suggestions he will take charge of the beleaguered Kiwis rugby league team.

England head coach Wayne Bennett during a captain's run.

Source: Photosport

Bennett's two-year reign as England head coach came to an end with the 6-0 loss to Australia in the World Cup final.

The Brisbane Broncos boss declined to discuss his future following the match.

However, 67-year-old Bennett opened up the possibility earlier in the tournament of returning to help out the Kiwis following their nightmare year.

McGillvary said that would be close to a disaster for England, who have made strides under the veteran mentor and host New Zealand in a three-match Test series next year.

"I've told him, he'd better not go to the Kiwis or there'll be trouble," McGillvary told the Press Association.

"He's done a lot for me, he's improved all the guys. He doesn't care who you are, he'll rip into you if he thinks he needs to.

"He's a great man-manager and a great tactician. If he takes that Kiwi job, I won't talk to him again. I hope the RFL offer him a new deal."

RFL chief executive Nigel Wood says the intention was always to discuss Bennett's future at the end of the World Cup and England's valiant performance at Suncorp Stadium has put the veteran coach in a strong bargaining position.

The New Zealand Rugby League is conducting a review into New Zealand's failure at the tournament.

Coach David Kidwell's position will come under scrutiny following a troubled two-year stint at the helm, culminating in a quarter-final loss to Fiji.

