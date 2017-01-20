Heavyweight boxing star Joseph Parker to play water boy to Shaun Johnson and Warriors at Auckland Nines

WBO heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker says he's ready to fill the waterboy position for the Warriors at the NRL Nines since Ruben Wiki has elected to play in the tournament.

The Kiwi boxer says he wants to repay the support Warriors players such as Manu Vatuvei and Shaun Johnson have given him before fights by being there for them during the popular event.

"Before the (title) fight last year they were there to wish me luck and I'd like to do the same for them," he said.

"Lots of the boys have been there for me. Manu (Vatuvei) has been one of my closest friends from the start and there’s Shaun (Johnson), Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck), Issac (Luke) and a few more. It’s good to see them working hard and it inspires me to do the same."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney was reportedly quick to accept the offer according to a Warriors spokesperson after Parker made a surprise visit to the team's training facilities yesterday.

"I wanted to come out to see the boys, see how they’re preparing for the Nines and just to catch up with them," Parker said.