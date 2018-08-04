'He would have wanted me to play' – Benji Marshall's emotional tribute to his late grandfather

Premiership favourites Melbourne will wait with bated breath on scans for Cameron Smith after the Storm skipper suffered an ankle injury in last night's loss to South Sydney.



Smith limped from the field in the 73rd minute at ANZ Stadium and failed to return as he was immediately treated to on the sideline.



Storm coach Craig Bellamy said medical staff were unclear on the exact nature of the injury.



"I don't think they're quite sure. Must be on the edge of something, the achilles or something else. I think he felt a sharp pain going into his heel," Bellamy said.



"Five years ago he probably would've played on, but you get a bit wiser as you get older so I thought that was the best thing to do, to come off.



"They'll check it tomorrow or sometime over the weekend, early next week."



It is also unclear how the reigning Dally M winner suffered the injury, having only exited the field after Damien Cook had scored and before the restart.



"He just told me, he felt it when Cook scored the try and then as he was coming back to halfway, he could really feel it," Bellamy said.



The Storm appeared on their way to a ninth straight victory when they led by 10 points in the first half but were frozen out of the game by the Rabbitohs' second half assault.



Bellamy was pleased with their start but suggested his team may have been gotten swept away by a stretch of strong form that swept them to the top of the table.



They are now second after being leapfrogged by the Rabbitohs.



"Perhaps during the week some of our guys might've been reading too much or hearing a little bit too much after the last couple of weeks," Bellamy said.



"But certainly we're back to reality this week. We'll review it, have a look at what we need to do and what we didn't do so well and move onto next week."

