'He will be pumped up' - Alex Glenn on facing Warriors and former Bronco Kodi Nikorima

For the second time in 2019 Brisbane's Alex Glenn found it hard learning a long- time teammate was leaving the NRL club, when Kodi Nikorima's move to the Warriors was confirmed earlier this month.

Still coming to terms with Jordan Kahu's move from the Broncos to North Queensland, Glenn admits he fought back the emotion when Nikorima revealed he too was exiting the club.

Despite his personal sadness, Glenn accepts Nikorima's reasons for moving across the Tasman and is happy he's been reunited in Auckland with fellow Kiwi and ex- Bronco Adam Blair.

Nonetheless, Saturday's clash with the Warriors in Auckland will be a different one for Glenn.

"I've been constantly texting him," Glenn said.

"Apparently Kodi's been carrying on around there, walking around like he's been there for 10 years.

"He's fitted in very well ... it's going to be very different, like the first time when I played Jordan.

"Kodi's been playing some great football for the Warriors and they've got two wins as well under him. His tyres will be pumped up over there and he'll be looking forward to a big performance against us."

The departures of Kahu and Nikorima has emphasised the realities of the business side of the sport to Glenn.

The 30-year-old is off contract at season's end but is clearly desperate to extend his 11-year stay at Red Hill.

"It was a reality check that this is a business," Glenn said.