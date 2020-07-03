'He was pretty annoyed and upset' - Brett Finch won't return to Warriors after bubble-breach drama

Brett Finch won't return to the Warriors' NRL bubble after breaching the biosecurity protocols last week, leaving coach Todd Payten searching for a replacement mentor.



Source: 1 NEWS

Payten believed bringing Finch into the group's Central Coast base would not only inspire the side in a turbulent season, but would be mutually beneficial for the former NSW Origin half.



But after learning Finch had breached strict biosecurity measures in the moments after last week's loss to Penrith, a disappointed Payten said he would not be returning to the club.



"He left straight away, he didn't get the chance to speak to anyone," Payten said on Wednesday.



"He apologised to the team manager and he apologised to me and I'll pass that on to the team.



"He was pretty annoyed and upset, which is understandable because I know how much he enjoyed the week with us.



"He's had several challenges since he retired and I knew getting him in would be good as much for him as it would be for us so in that regard, I was really disappointed."

Finch was not fined by the NRL for recording a podcast away from the Warriors' Terrigal base because he is not a registered player or official.

However, Payten said he was disappointed in Finch's actions.



In the days since, he has reached out to former Wests TIgers teammate Chris Heighington to join the club, but his request was denied by the NRL.



The dual-premiership winner played 300 games across three clubs but now works as a trainer with athletes - a role the NRL deemed too risky.



It could have been the boost the Warriors needed ahead of Sunday's match against Canterbury.



The Warriors are dealing with a new injury woe after halfback Chanel Harris- Tavita and Adam Keighran had a head clash at training.



Keighran was taken to hospital for a CT scan that came back clear, but was ruled out immediately, while Harris-Tavita is a 50-50 chance to take on the Bulldogs this weekend due to the knock.



He will see an independent specialist to get the tick of approval to play, but Payten said he would err on the side of caution.

