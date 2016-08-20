 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'He needs to get himself fit' - NSW coach challenges Jarryd Hayne to prove Origin readiness

share

Source:

AAP

NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley has told Jarryd Hayne that he'll need to train hard - and often - if he's to be granted a fairytale return to the interstate arena this year.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Source: Getty

After coming through unscathed in his return from injury for Gold Coast last week, Hayne has set his sights on a Blues recall by making himself unavailable for Fiji next week.

The Titans star will instead focus on strengthening his body as he attempts to up the ante before Daley picks his series-opening team in less than a month.

Daley on Thursday re-iterated his long-held stance that he wanted all his selected players to be available to train for the entire camp leading up to the match.

His comments come after Hayne's work ethic had been a hot topic earlier this year.

"I think he's still having some issues with his foot so you've got to understand that you want these guys to be 100 per cent when they come into a rep environment," Daley said.

"They've got to be able to train every session.

"I've made that clear over the last couple of years when guys are missing sessions. It's hard when you're bringing people together for a short period of time.

"He needs to get himself fit and making sure he's injury-free, and then once he does that, he'll certainly be someone that we'll look at."

Hayne has just two more matches before teams are selected for game one in Brisbane - Saturday's clash with Newcastle and then Manly after next week's rep round.

Daley said he liked what he saw in Hayne's return against the Sharks, where he set up a decisive try late in the upset win.

"I thought he was good, had moments of brilliance. But Jarryd's just getting back to some fitness. In a month's time I'm sure he'll be a lot better than what he is now," he said.

"As a supporter of the game, that's great. And as coach of NSW, that's good too because he adds depth to our list that we get to choose from."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ