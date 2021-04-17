TODAY |

'He loves the physicality' - Wallabies great backs TJ Perenara to be the one rugby halfback who could crack NRL

Wallabies great Will Genia believes if any Test halfback can make a successful transition to the NRL it's TJ Perenara, who is in talks with the Sydney Roosters.

Speaking from Japan, where Perenara is also playing, Genia felt the All Blacks ace was made for rugby league.

Perenara, 29, is looking to link with the Roosters late next month as a hooker after a spate of injuries in the position.

Genia said he'd spoken to the 69-Test veteran and that he genuinely wanted to test himself in the NRL, dependent on his NZ Rugby contract and playing future in Japan.

Former All Blacks teammate Sonny Bill Williams also said Perenara has spoken to him in the past about league. Source: 1 NEWS

"He's very, very keen but it's just a case more if it's going to align with his contractual obligations," Genia told AAP.

"I'd love to see him do it - see one of us in a play-making position go across to see how we do."

Genia, who made 110 appearances for the Wallabies, predicted Perenara would be a hit.

"If I had to choose one halfback to go across who I thought would make it, it would be him out of all halfbacks playing the game," Genia said.

"I think he will do really, really well.

"The way he plays the game in union transfers very easily across to league.

"He loves the physicality, he got an excellent pass - he's a very good running halfback when he gets out and tests the defenders in and around the ruck and plays people into space."

Coles, an avid NRL fan, said he's 50-50 on whether he thinks his old Hurricanes teammate will actually make the switch. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the rules of rugby league would suit Perenara, with the defensive line 10 metres back as opposed to behind the feet of player at the back of the ruck.

"As a halfback in union we like getting out and scooting out of the ruck but we do that with the defence sitting right on top of us and in league you've got the defence sitting back 10 metres," Genia said.

"He's going to have more time and more space to make decisions because he's been so used to the defence playing right on top of him."

Jason Holland believes Perenara still wants to be a Hurricane and All Black, not an NRL rookie. Source: 1 NEWS

Much has been made about a league hooker making up to 10 times the amount of tackles of a rugby halfback, and Genia conceded that could be Perenara's weakness.

But he said that the Kiwi never shirked the tough stuff.

"He enjoys the defensive side of the game, so I think he will navigate that transition quite well," Genia said.

