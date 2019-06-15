'He lives on the edge' - Stephen Kearney defends Adam Blair's brain explosion against Titans

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has defended veteran forward Adam Blair, after his late sin-binning nearly cost his side in last night's 24-20 victory over the Gold Coast Titans.

Having fought back from 12-all at halftime to take a 24-14 lead into the final moments, the Warriors were made to sweat in holding out for a much needed win, nearly throwing away their victory.

When AJ Brimson scored for the Titans with less than five minutes to play, the Warriors were in for a nervy end to the match, not aided with Blair being given 10 minutes in the bin for a late tackle on Tyrone Roberts.

Speaking to media after the win, coach Kearney addressed Blair's brain explosion - coming as he raised 300 appearances in the NRL.

"He lives on the edge, we all know that. But it should be noted that it's a wonderful effort by him," Kearney said.

Kearney went on to praise Blair's contribution to rugby league, who became the third Kiwi to notch 300 appearances in the NRL.

"In terms of New Zealand, playing 300 games, he joins some real prestigious company, Ruben Wiki and Simon Mannering.

"The one thing about Adam is that he prepares himself extremely well every week and that's what's got him in the position he got himself into, to knock over 300 games.

"I'm really pleased for him to get to 300. He's had a tough old month, he played at Penrith Park a couple of weeks ago for the Canterbury Cup team, at 1pm on a Saturday.