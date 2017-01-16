 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'He knows he's got work-ons' - Johnson backs Lolohea for fullback switch

share

Source:

AAP

Warriors linchpin Shaun Johnson has tipped teammate Tuimoala Lolohea for a long- term switch to fullback, as a horde of Australian clubs reportedly vie for the out-of-favour utility's services next season.

The Warriors utility back admits he needs to do what’s best for the team going into the new NRL season.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old Lolohea started the 2017 campaign on the wing but was dropped after his side's limp defeat to the Dragons in round four, and is languishing in NSW Cup.

He was left out of the first-grade squad once again for today's clash with the Roosters, overlooked for reserve grade star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Lolohea, capped once for the Kiwis, has played in several positions for the Warriors but now finds the path to his preferred spots in the halves or at fullback blocked by Johnson, Kieran Foran and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

He is reportedly considering a request for a contract release, with five Australian clubs - including the Wests Tigers - said to be interested.

Despite the presence of Tuivasa-Sheck in the No.1 jumper for club and country, Johnson is convinced Lolohea could blossom into a top-grade fullback - and hopes he can do so with the Warriors, rather than elsewhere.

"It's a good and bad thing, with being so versatile," Johnson said.

"The way he can chime into the line with ball play, footwork, speed - he's got a bit of work to do there but fullback could really be something he could cement.

"He knows he's got work-ons to play first grade consistently."

Lolohea, a born and raised Aucklander, has played 53 times for the Warriors and scored 17 tries since his 2014 NRL debut.

Related

Warriors

00:31
The Warriors utility back admits he needs to do what’s best for the team going into the new NRL season.

'I've got a whole pre-season under my belt' – Tui Lolohea to play wing for Warriors in 2017
01:48
Having lost three of their last four games in golden point, there’s definitely a need for the finishing qualities only Lolohea has.

'I'll definitely be at the Warriors next year': Tui Lolohea brushes off exit rumours

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:30
5
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

00:18
Sand buried a house near Lake Michigan, while emergency services battle to save neighbouring homes.

Watch: Towering sand dunes swallow home in US

Sand buried a house near Lake Michigan, while emergency services battle to save neighbouring homes.

Police car night generic

Two fishermen missing in Nelson found safe and well

The pair were located between Kokorua and Cape Soucis.


01:07
The 1 NEWS Sport presenter couldn't believe she got to share the water with Anthony Mosse.

'The course pitted an Olympic star against...me' - Jenny-May describes Masters Games triathlon experience

The 1 NEWS Sport presenter got to share the water with Anthony Mosse.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ