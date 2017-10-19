 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'He has got a contract with this club until 2020' - Tigers adamant they won't release Ivan Cleary

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Wests Tigers are playing hard ball and have no intention of letting Ivan Cleary take up a four-year coaching deal with neighbouring NRL rivals Penrith.

"As we expressed to Ivan this morning, the position of the club - and it's a really strong position - is that the club is going to fight for this. Under no circumstances will we be granting Ivan Cleary a release," Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said on Tuesday night.

"He has got a contract with this club until 2020, we're building something special here and we want that to continue."

The Tigers' hardline stance comes amid reports that Penrith have offered Cleary a lucrative four-year deal to return to the foot of the mountains to replace Anthony Griffin - less than three seasons after Cleary was unceremoniously sacked by the Panthers.

Penrith supremo Phil Gould's plans for the club are uncertain, with the fifth- placed Panthers in for a fight to get their man after sacking Griffin a month out from the finals.

"We're not going to be pushed aside or bullied or railroaded by anyone," Pascoe said.

"This club, and myself, have to make decisions that are in the best interests of the Wests Tigers and, first and foremost, our fans, our members and our stakeholders.

"Giving our head coach to a rival club is not a decision that is in the best interest of the fans or stakeholders.

Pascoe says he is disgusted by the Panthers' poaching tactics, which may yet backfire if the Tigers wind up enticing Nathan Cleary to Leichhardt to reunite with his father once the dust settles.

"I'm really disappointed that they've had to go through all the speculation," Pascoe said of the Tigers' fans' ordeal.

"I'm bitterly disappointed that a rival club has decided that it's appropriate practice to try and poach a coach with two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

"My message is very simple: Ivan has been a terrific coach, he has shown great character in what we're trying to build here and we are going to fight tooth and nail.

"This is a really strong, proud club with a lot of rich history and it's a very different club than what it was previously."

Despite all the reports that it was a done deal with Penrith, Pascoe insisted Cleary had yet to request a release from the Tigers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gould acknowledged Penrith had a preferred candidate - without naming him.

He believed he had a good relationship with Cleary despite having earlier sacked him.

It's believed Wayne Bennett is also high on Penrith's list of potential coaches but Gould was confident the club would secure a quality replacement regardless after being swamped with inquiries.

"We've already had 12 applications come in overnight from people within the game," Gould said.

"Other assistant coaches and even some head coaches from other clubs."

Griffin's former assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take the reins for the rest of the season.

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs.

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
2

All Blacks claiming underdog status in Bledisloe 'a load of tripe', says Wallabies great

3

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
4

Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash
5

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

MORE FROM
League
MORE
Peta Hiku. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate cost him Panthers job, says Phil Gould
Issac Luke breaks away. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 27 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Issac Luke targeting 300 NRL games, unsure if he'll reach it with the Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: George Burgess and Tom Burgess of the Rabbitohs train during the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval on June 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Rabbitohs' Burgess twins have cleaned up their act in the NRL

Women's Warriors team to play before the men on Friday night

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

The women’s Warriors team are playing on Friday night before the men’s clash with the Knights as they prepare for the inaugural NRL women’s premiership.

The fixture is fitting for the NRL Women in League round, with star half Georgia Hale saying the match at Mt Smart Stadium will be an exciting occasion.

“It’s just a special occasion, it’s Women in League round, we are the women’s Warriors team so to be able to play a game here on home soil before our competition kicks off, a really exciting time,” Hale said.

Hale was also hoping the men’s team could pinch a home final so that they could play a premiership fixture at home.

The Kiwi Fern said being a contracted player was a long way from where the women’s game was when she started, when the national team were paying to travel to Australia to play the Jillaroos and all players were staying in a single room.

She said the women’s team had the full support of the club.

The women’s competition will be played throughout the NRL finals series in September.

Women's Warriors star Georgia Hale. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

Twenty thousand-strong petition to ban gay conversion therapy in NZ to be presented to Parliament

'People were screaming, people were injured' - New Zealand woman caught up in deadly Indonesia quake helps victims

'Free speech does not come free of consequences' - man who wrote to Massey University before Don Brash speech was cancelled

Jacinda Ardern defends state of economy as business confidence falls

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
Kiwis

Warriors star Issac Luke has called former boss and close friend Russell Crowe “an egg” for his unique message of congratulations ahead of his 250th NRL game.  

Crowe, who owns the South Sydney Rabbitohs, formed a close relationship with 'Bully' Luke during his time at the Redfern club.

The Hollywood actor posted a video on Twitter last week showing Luke shooting at clay pigeons before he turns to the camera and says, "stay on target Bully, stay on target son. 250. Congratulations."

Asked about the video, Luke laughed.

“What an egg eh? For a man who said he doesn’t follow my games, he’s a big liar," Luke said.

“He actually does watch all my games. But it was awesome to hear from him, he messages me every week anyway so that was normal.”

The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
Kiwis