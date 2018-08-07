TODAY |

'He has been in stellar form' - Warriors centre Peta Hiku signs one-year deal to remain with club

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors centre Peta Hiku has signed a one-year deal to play for the club in 2021, with the club's recruitment manager saying he "deserves his new contract”.

Peta Hiku. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands the 27-year-old's one-year deal is for significantly less money that what he was being paid on the existing three-year deal, which expired at the end of this season.

"He has been in stellar form the last six weeks and has worked really hard on his game,” recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

“He brings unbelievable skill and try scoring involvement whether it be setting them up or scoring them himself. It’s no coincidence the wingers outside him are always around the top of the try scoring list.”

The enigmatic centre has played 139 NRL games for the Warriors, Panthers and Manly since debuting for the Sea Eagles in 2013.

He has scored six tries in 14 appearances this year with an additional seven try assists. Defensively he has made 191 tackles but missed 51 for a tackle efficiency of just over 74 per cent.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
High-profile sportsman tries again for name suppression in methamphetamine case
2
'He has been in stellar form' - Warriors centre Peta Hiku signs one-year deal to remain with club
3
Mt Ruapehu parking website latest victim of targeted cyber attack
4
Blair Vining's family 'blown away' by support of Kiwis for charity rugby match
5
Jazz heartbroken after would-be game 7 buzzer beater against Denver spins out of hoop
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors stoked about Todd Payten's rumoured job at Cowboys but want 'a few more wins' before he goes

Benji Marshall told he's not wanted by West Tigers next season - report

'A class act' - Roosters teammate confident SBW will make an impact in NRL return

Prince Harry can't wait to get his 15-month-old son Archie playing rugby league