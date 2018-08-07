'He has been in stellar form' - Warriors centre Peta Hiku signs one-year deal to remain with club

Warriors centre Peta Hiku has signed a one-year deal to play for the club in 2021, with the club's recruitment manager saying he "deserves his new contract”.

Peta Hiku. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands the 27-year-old's one-year deal is for significantly less money that what he was being paid on the existing three-year deal, which expired at the end of this season.

"He has been in stellar form the last six weeks and has worked really hard on his game,” recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

“He brings unbelievable skill and try scoring involvement whether it be setting them up or scoring them himself. It’s no coincidence the wingers outside him are always around the top of the try scoring list.”

The enigmatic centre has played 139 NRL games for the Warriors, Panthers and Manly since debuting for the Sea Eagles in 2013.