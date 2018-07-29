'He got me' - Tuivasa-Sheck bamboozled by Titans youngster's savage 'ankle-breaker' step in big loss

Relive the NRL clash between the Titans and Warriors from the Gold Coast.

Titans 36 - 12 Warriors

80 mins: That's fulltime, what an awful second half from the Warriors. With so much to play for, they were dreadful and barely fired a shot. The result hurts their points differential and leaves them in eighth, two wins above the Tigers in ninth.

78 mins: Titans have knocked on.

71 mins: The Titans are in again! This is getting ugly. A block play and the Warriors' right edge was at sixes and sevens and Sami scored again.

67 mins: Gordon converts.

66 mins: The Titans are in again! A couple of offloads and Sami found himself in the back field before, in basketball terms, absolutely breaking the ankles of RTS. Wow!

63 mins: Taylor finds touch to end another solid set from the Titans.

59 mins: Gordon converts. All to do for the Warriors now.

57 mins: Brimson is in! He burst onto a short ball from Rein and juggled it as he went past RTS but he got there. Nice play from the Titans, the half pushing up in support of the dummy half, who went straight at the retreating Warriors defence.

55 mins: Brimson puts a pass down under pressure from Johnson. Green had tried for a 40/20 off the previous set but Don read it well and took it on the full.

52 mins: Brimson has come up with a couple of great tackles to deny the Warriors but the Titans have given the ball back. Tevaga has lost it now.

Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty

50 mins: Beale earns the Warriors a repeat set with a grubber kick. The pass to Fus looked a decent option there but at least it's a repeat set.

49 mins: A bit of respite for the Warriors with Taylor putting a pass down.

48 mins: Gordon converts again.

46 mins: The Warriors have got possession back with a short drop out. Intercept and the Titans are in again! It's Lee again, he does brilliantly to take a pass from Tevaga before running away. What a five or six minutes from the Titans centre, he set a try up and then scores one himself.

45 mins: The Titans make a break again and Taylor follows that up by securing his team a repeat set. Wallace busted through a tackle.

44 mins: Gordon converts to give the Titans the lead.

42 mins: The Titans are in through Don. Lee put a move on Kata, who missed poorly, before drawing RTS and finding Don. It certainly wasn't the best moment from Kata, who has defended strongly in recent times.

41 mins: We're back for the second half.

39 mins: A forward pass ruling costs the Warriors a likely try to Maumalo. The winger was on the end of of a circus move from the left edge. The Titans see it out to halftime. A pretty entertaining clash, we'll be back in 10 minutes.

35 mins: Lee makes an error as the Titans fail to take advantage of that opportunity.

34 mins: Lawton is penalised for passing off the ground.

31 mins: Lawton powers over to score! The former Titan shot out of dummy half and couldn't be stopped by his old side. Johnson converts

30 mins: The Warriors get a penalty wit Pulu's first run after coming off the bench.

27 mins: Fus has dropped it off a scrum and the Warriors concede a penalty. The Titans will take the two again, or attempt to at least. In fairness to Fus, the pass was well out in front and not good enough. This time, Gordon kicks it.

22 mins: Titans winger Sami makes a break off a Johnson kick. Off the back of that the Titans march 100m down the field before winning a penalty. It was Beale who missed that tackle. The Titans will take the two...but Gordon has missed it! Wow, the Warriors will have a 20m drop-out. Johnson smashes the kick 80m on the bounce and the Titans will have tackle one inside their 20m.

18 mins: Fus climbed high in trademark fashion but Vuna couldn't control the loose ball on the ground.

17 mins: The teams trade sets that both end with kicks into touch. Its 23 degrees over on the GC so the halves putting a premium on some rest for their forwards clearly.

14 mins: Don claims the catch in the in-goal and puts the Titans on the front foot but they make a mistake later in the set. Johnson's kick was probably not where he would have liked it.

13 mins: A tackle on Gavet, who has stayed down, has been put on report so the Warriors will get the penalty. It was a crusher tackle-type motion though it didn't look to be deliberate.

11 mins: Johnson has scored! He was at second receiver off Green and once off the right, again off the right and he was in under the sticks. As easy as you like from the magic man. He converts his own try and we're all tied up.

8 mins: The Titans with a fumble to gift the Warriors possession and territory.

6 mins: Konnie is in! They're checking obstruction, Vuna was taken out though it was a fair way away from the ball. They're going to give it. Minimal contact is how the video ref described it. It wasn't. Regardless, we go on. Gordon converts.

5 mins: The Warriors have conceded two penalties on their own line. Titans tap and go...

2 mins: The Warriors make an early error. Green threw a forward pass to Gavet, who clearly thought he was a decoy. Apparently it was ruled a forward pass anyway.

1 mins: The Titans kick off and we're away. Paasi turns Arrow into a bit of a speedhump with his first carry.

Preview: Another chapter of what has been an unusual Warriors season in many respects will be written on the Gold Coast, which has been a home away from home in recent seasons.

Bucking the historical trend, the Warriors have been much better away from the confines of Mt Smart, where they suffered their fourth loss this weekend last weekend against the Storm.

The Warriors have always enjoyed playing is the Gold Coast, where they enjoy the parochial support of the ex-pats. The club have an imposing record against the Titans, winning 14 of the last 15 matches between the clubs and they’re unbeaten on the Gold Coast since 2010.

The low-scoring defeat against the reigning premiers last weekend shouldn’t have dented the confidence too much however, with the eighth-placed Warriors to face the 12th placed Titans on a beautiful sunny day in south-east Queensland.

The Warriors have made four changes with Issac Luke being ruled while Blake Green returns with Karl Lawton and Leivaha Pulu named on the bench.

Titans: Michael Gordon, Anthony Don, Konrad Hurrell, Brenko Lee, Phillip Sami, AJ Brimson, Ash Taylor, Jarrod Wallace, Nathan Peats, Ryan James, Kevin Proctor, Keegan Hipgrave, Jai Arrow Interchange: Mitch Rein, Moeaki Fotuaika, Jack Stockwell, Will Matthews