'He is going really well' - Te Maire Martin returns to training after brain bleed

Kiwis and North Queensland Cowboys star Te Maire Martin has made a major step in his recovery from a brain bleed, returning to training ahead of his side's clash with the Roosters.

Martin, 23, hasn't featured for the Cowboys since April, ruled out ahead of his side's round eight match against the Titans, complaining of headaches, eventually revealed to be a brain bleed.

In a welcome sight, though, the versatile youngster returned to training yesterday, with coach Paul Green saying that the Cowboys won't rush the Kiwis star.

"It is just a wait-and-see approach with him, up to his training and hopefully he copes well with it, but at this stage he is going really well," Green told the Townsville Bulletin.

"It is good to have him back among the boys and doing some training with us."