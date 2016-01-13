TODAY |

'He is going really well' - Te Maire Martin returns to training after brain bleed

1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis

Kiwis and North Queensland Cowboys star Te Maire Martin has made a major step in his recovery from a brain bleed, returning to training ahead of his side's clash with the Roosters.

Martin, 23, hasn't featured for the Cowboys since April, ruled out ahead of his side's round eight match against the Titans, complaining of headaches, eventually revealed to be a brain bleed.

In a welcome sight, though, the versatile youngster returned to training yesterday, with coach Paul Green saying that the Cowboys won't rush the Kiwis star.

"It is just a wait-and-see approach with him, up to his training and hopefully he copes well with it, but at this stage he is going really well," Green told the Townsville Bulletin.

"It is good to have him back among the boys and doing some training with us."

Green has given no indication of Martin's return to the Cowboys' side. However, a return to training is a huge step forward for the 23-year old.

Te Maire Martin is giving the Penrith veterans a run for their money. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Zane Robertson is back in New Zealand after his success on the Gold Coast.
Kiwi marathoner Zane Robertson eyes global glory after record-breaking debut
2
Lucy Kennedy had to settle for second in the Giro Rosa.
Australian cyclist celebrates too early, misses out on stage victory
3
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
4
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
5
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Adam Blair against the Titans

Play to the whistle: Warriors learn ref lesson after NRL escape

00:41
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.

Warriors wing Ken Maumalo says he's lost 'a bit of trust' in refs after weekend's howler
00:15
Slater said Johnson and others aren't putting in the required effort for Cronulla.

Billy Slater slams Shaun Johnson, senior Sharks after shock defeat - 'They're letting the team down'
1 NEWS

Sharks star Chad Townsend defends Shaun Johnson after coach benched him - 'It's not all his fault'