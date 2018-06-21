TODAY |

'He is a fair lump of a young fella' - Former Origin captain backs Kalyn Ponga to start for Maroons in 2019

AAP
Topics
League
NRL
Australia

Still shaking his head over Kalyn Ponga's stunning Queensland debut, ex-captain Trevor Gillmeister is convinced the young gun can take the next step and start for the Maroons in 2019.

Gillmeister admitted he was floored by how easily Ponga handled his maiden State of Origin game when he came off the bench in game two last year.

"Playing Origin is daunting. It's nerve wracking," said Gillmeister, who was Maroons assistant last year.

"When you normally talk to blokes before they debut they say 'what's it like?' and I say 'you know when you do pre-season, it is 10 times harder than that'.

"A lot of them come off and say 'yeah, you were right' but Kalyn was cool as a cucumber and he said 'that was great fun'.

"I thought 'holy hell', I've never heard anyone say that so he's a pretty cool customer."

Gillmeister said he was now convinced 20-year-old Ponga could either start in the Maroons halves or at fullback this year.

Ponga has made the switch from fullback to five-eighth for NRL club Newcastle this year, impressing in the Knights' trial loss to St George Illawarra last week.

Asked if Ponga could handle starting for Queensland, Gillmeister said: "Ask him and he will tell you - he is not lacking in confidence, he will be fine.

"He is a fair lump of a young fella and watching the (trial) highlights the other night it looks like he has filled out as well.

"He is big enough (to start for Queensland). He is an exciting talent."

Gillmeister said captain Greg Inglis was another contender for fullback with Billy Slater now retired and admitted Melbourne's Cameron Munster would be hard to ignore as Maroons pivot.

But Gillmeister believed Ponga would ensure a welcome headache for selectors.

"Kalyn is a super talent and needs to be in the 17 somewhere. The easiest thing to do is put him on the bench because he can cover so many positions," he said.

"Cameron Munster has got to get his hands on the footy and has to be in the halves but I am not a selector.

"With Kalyn he is obviously learning the six position and I think from Queensland's perspective the more different positions he can play the better for the team, obviously fullback and in the halves.

"But it's a good headache to have for the selectors."

Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater
Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater Source: Getty
Topics
League
NRL
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
League
MORE
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Shaun Johnson poses during a Cronulla Sharks NRL media opportunity at Sharks Leagues Club on December 06, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Shaun Johnson brushes off Cronulla Sharks fire sale talk
00:37
Pell has been convicted of molesting two choirboys.

'Burn in hell Pell' - Cardinal George Pell faces barrage of verbal abuse as he leaves Melbourne court
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights is tackled during an NRL trial match against St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Knights' star Kalyn Ponga thinking short-term future

Bodies of three and five-year-old boys pulled from flooded Queensland river